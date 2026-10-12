PUBLIC EXECUTIONS Can the Government Broadcast an Execution, as It Plans to Do for the Fort Hood Shooter?

Published 12 October 2026

The Pentagon’s announcement that it plans to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan in December raises questions over whether the government can publicly broadcast the death penalty.

Editor’s Note: There are 193 countries in the world. Only four of them still hold public executions: Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea, and Somalia. Two countries – Saudi Arabia and Yemen — have public execution on the books, but have not conducted public executions since 2000. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wants the United States to join Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea, and Somalia by livestreaming the execution of the Fort Hood shooter.

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The Pentagon’s announcement that it plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan in December raises questions over whether the government can publicly broadcast the death penalty — a matter that legal experts say might end up in court.

Hasan, a former Army Medical Corps psychiatrist, was convicted in 2009 of killing 13 people at the U.S. Army post located near the city of Killeen in Texas. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wrote Thursday in a post on X that the Pentagon plans to carry out its first firing squad execution in decades on Dec. 3 — and broadcast it. It is not clear where the event would be aired.

“I think the execution will be delayed as courts sort out the various — and novel — issues involved,” said Dan Urman, director of the law and public policy minor program at Northeastern University, who teaches constitutional law.

Is the Public Allowed to Watch?

The U.S. Army’s current regulations outlining procedures for military executions stipulates that only certain people are authorized to witness them. Those permitted include military and prison officials, execution team members, the condemned defendant’s attorney and chaplain, at least two media representatives and members of the prisoner’s family, among others, according to the regulations. It also bars minors from viewing an execution.

The question of whether the military can livestream the spectacle, however, is a gray area, experts say.

Traditionally, the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, has regulated indecency, obscenity and vulgarity, said John Wihbey, professor of media and communications technology at Northeastern University.

“Violence has always been a gray area, and in this case, I don’t think there would be justifiable restrictions,” said Wihbey, who is also assistant vice chancellor for strategic AI initiatives. “At the same time, the broadcasters are commercial entities who have first amendment rights of discretion of their own, and could possibly just decide not to carry this particular event.”