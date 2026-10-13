IMMIGRATION Feds Raid Omar's D.C. Home Amid Ongoing Investigation

By Elyse Apel, The Center Square

Published 12 October 2026

Homeland Security Investigations executed a warrant on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington D.C. home early Monday morning. Omar, who immigrated to the United States in 1995, has faced scrutiny for years over the circumstances surrounding her naturalization as a citizen.

Homeland Security Investigations executed a warrant on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington D.C. home early Monday morning.

With reports first breaking around 8 a.m., the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed the raid in a statement to The Center Square.

“Today in the Washington, D.C, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” said a spokesperson. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Omar, a Democrat representing Minnesota, has yet to release any statements regarding the raid. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.

This comes just a month White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed that Omar is actively under investigation by DHS.

Omar, who immigrated to the United States in 1995, has faced scrutiny for years over the circumstances surrounding her naturalization as a citizen.

In September, Homan refused to reveal many details regarding the “ongoing criminal investigation,” besides that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the ones conducting it.

“I know things are going on, but I can’t give specifics of what’s happening,” Homan said during an interview with Fox News. “If someone committed an immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or anything like that, regardless if they’re a congressman or not, no one’s above the law. So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Allegations against Omar include theories that the congresswoman married her brother as part of an immigration fraud scheme. In 2016, Omar addressed those claims, calling them “disgusting lies.”

According to federal officials, the investigation has been ongoing for some months.

“I said months ago that there’s something that’s been reported and needs to be looked at,” Homan said.

Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, has served in Congress since 2019.

In December, she called an effort to examine records pertaining to her immigration “sick.”

“I have no response because I don’t know what they’ll be investigating,” Omar told a reporter. She added that investigators would “absolutely not” find anything.

This came after DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin also discussed the issue, alleging that they’ve already determined that she married her brother.

“Something’s going to happen,” Mullin said. “We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States. We know he now lives in London.”

Mullin also threw out the prospect of deportation, which would first require denaturalization.

“There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with,” Mullin said. “If we can prove it, that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we will deport you.”

President Donald Trump has joined Republicans in blasting Omar over the years, addressing it as recently as May.

“Get the hell out. What a phony,” Trump said during a speech in Florida. “She married her brother to come in. I would imagine they are looking at her … I have nothing to do with it.”

Trump called her “despicable.”

Elyse Apel is a reporter for The Center Square covering Minnesota and Michigan. The articlewas originally published in The Center Square.

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