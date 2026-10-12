AI If Chinese AI Goes Rogue, Expect Opacity

By Alex Colville

Published 12 October 2026

We now know that Chinese AI agents are inclined to cheat just as US models are. The big difference is that if one causes a cybersecurity incident, the ways we would find out are much more restricted. US labs have demonstrated some transparency with governments and civil society over cybersecurity incidents caused by their AI agents. Expect nothing so straightforward if a Chinese lab gets into a similar situation.

We now know that Chinese AI agents are inclined to cheat just as US models are. The big difference is that if one causes a cybersecurity incident, the ways we would find out are much more restricted.

OpenAI’s chief strategy officer fronted a livestreamed parliamentary inquiry in Sydney on Tuesday and apologized for the company’s handling of AI agents that accessed Australian government websites without authorization. He acknowledged that OpenAI should have told the Australian government sooner.

This was the latest example of US labs demonstrating some transparency with governments and civil society over cybersecurity incidents caused by their AI agents. These labs have done this despite there being no general US legal requirement for disclosure on every cybersecurity-related incident. Expect nothing so straightforward if a Chinese lab gets into a similar situation.

Chinese labs have an opacity problem. Many withhold details of internal safety tests and have no whistleblower policies. China’s 2025 rules on cybersecurity incidents require serious incidents to be reported to the authorities but not necessarily to the public.

Beijing’s rules also dictate how researchers and companies disclose network vulnerabilities, holes in code that AI agents like Anthropic’s Mythos 5 are adept at identifying. Chinese lab Z.ai previously built a public ledger of the vulnerabilities identified by GLM-5.3, saying the document listed only vulnerabilities that were already public. Then it took the ledger off its website, which now says future findings will be published through state vulnerability databases instead. The implication is that, even when Chinese labs want to disclose information, the government may stop them.

Chinese labs’ technical papers are one possible channel for understanding cybersecurity issues they’re encountering during training and testing. The papers may also help policymakers elsewhere to understand the current capabilities of Chinese models.

An assessment of papers released by Chinese labs in 2026 shows their agents cheating and trying to break out of contained testing, the sort of behavior seen in OpenAI’s agents that have hacked into outside systems. But whether a serious incident would appear in one of these papers is up to a lab’s managers and the officials above them.