OUR PICKS Public Execution Is Shameless and Ignoble | DOGE Veterans Profiting from Government Downsizing | They War-Gamed Dimming the Sun. It Went Even Worse Than You Think, and more

Published 12 October 2026

· They Came to Washington to Dismantle Government. Now, They’re Profiting from It. · Fill the Government with Barbarians, You Get Barbaric Government · Admiral McRaven: Public Execution Is Shameless and Ignoble · Congress Can Do More to Curb Kushner’s Conflicts of Interest · They War-Gamed Dimming the Sun. It Went Even Worse Than You Think · Far-Right Election Groups Are Now Targeting Nursing Homes ·

They Came to Washington to Dismantle Government. Now, They’re Profiting from It. (Faiz Siddiqui, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Meryl Kornfield, Washington Post)

DOGE alumni have leveraged their government experience, raising at least half a billion dollars for firms spanning cyberwarfare, AI and data centers, a Post analysis found.

Fill the Government with Barbarians, You Get Barbaric Government (George F. Will, Washington Post)

Pete Hegseth wants to morally instruct America with a public execution? The proper response is revulsion.

Admiral McRaven: Public Execution Is Shameless and Ignoble (William H. McRaven, The Atlantic)

A government livestream of Nidal Hasan’s killing would put America in extremely poor company.

Congress Can Do More to Curb Kushner’s Conflicts of Interest (Sarah Leah Whitson, Foreign Policy)

No one should be getting paid by the countries they are conducting diplomacy with, especially not the president’s son-in-law.

They War-Gamed Dimming the Sun. It Went Even Worse Than You Think (Karl Mathiesen, Wired)

Solar geoengineering could buy humanity time against climate change—or trigger a dangerous new arms race. A first-of-its-kind simulation offered a glimpse of what happens when geopolitics takes the wheel.

Far-Right Election Groups Are Now Targeting Nursing Homes (David Gilbert, Wired)

Inspired by new guidance from the Trump administration, right-wing election groups are targeting nursing homes, baselessly claiming that left-wing groups are stealing residents’ votes.