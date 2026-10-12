WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s Message to Ukraine Is Now Crystal Clear | Arnold Toynbee’s Chinese Century | Israel’s Destruction of Southern Lebanon, and more

Published 12 October 2026

· Trump’s Message to Ukraine Is Now Crystal Clear · Why Does Saudi Arabia Seem Powerless to Face Down the Houthis? · Germany’s Battle to Break Its Economic Addiction to China Turns Existential · NATO Details Plan to Shield Ukraine’s European Allies from Russia · Israel’s Destruction of Southern Lebanon Intensified After the Cease-Fire · U.K. Prime Minister Accuses Russia of Meddling in Brexit Vote · Arnold Toynbee’s Chinese Century

Trump’s Message to Ukraine Is Now Crystal Clear (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

The president’s actions over the past 72 hours look like an effort to force Kyiv to surrender.

Why Does Saudi Arabia Seem Powerless to Face Down the Houthis? (Samer Al-Atrush, The Times)

The kingdom has been caught flat-footed by the Iran-backed militia’s latest attack. What price is it prepared to pay to defeat them?

Germany’s Battle to Break Its Economic Addiction to China Turns Existential (Melissa Lawford, The Telegraph)

Beijing was once a fruitful source of growth for the EU’s industrial powerhouse. Now it’s fueling Berlin’s malaise.

NATO Details Plan to Shield Ukraine’s European Allies from Russia (Marc Santora and Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

With the Russians intensifying sabotage, arson and cyberattacks against European nations supporting Ukraine, NATO divulged a blueprint, in case of war, to deter the Kremlin.

Israel’s Destruction of Southern Lebanon Intensified After the Cease-Fire (Christina Goldbaum, Samuel Granados and Adina Renner, New York Times)

Today, 48 of the roughly 60 villages and towns within Israeli-occupied southern Lebanon are mostly leveled, the Times analysis shows.

The scale of Israel’s systematic demolition has fueled fears among many Lebanese that Israel is seeking to permanently empty the territory of its population.

U.K. Prime Minister Accuses Russia of Meddling in Brexit Vote (Steve Hendrix, Washington Post)

Officials scrambled to clarify that Andy Burnham’s remarks did not mean the government rejected the outcome of the controversial 2016 referendum.

Arnold Toynbee’s Chinese Century (Shiv Parihar, Foreign Policy)

A forgotten historian enjoys a strange afterlife in Beijing