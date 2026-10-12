DEMOCRACY WATCH Why the U.S. Military Has Never Threatened Civilian Governance

By Loren Voss

Published 12 October 2026

A review of Kori Schake’s The State and the Soldier: A History of Civil-Military Relations in the United States, ”in which she provides a framework for understanding and evaluating the current contested state of civil-military affairs in the United States.

Military firings, removals from promotion lists, and early retirements have rarely, if ever, been in the headlines as much as they have been over the past year. Recent domestic military deployments with never-before-used authorities (10 U.S.C.§ 12406) or reinterpreted authorities (32 U.S.C.§ 502(f)) have sparked vociferous debate in Congress over presidential power and the role of the federal military, particularly on the home front.

Kori Schake’s “The State and the Soldier”provides a framework for understanding and evaluating the current contested state of civil-military affairs in the United States. In Schake’s view, American civil-military relations has three central tenets: Members of the military owe their loyalty to the Constitution; they are subordinate not only to the president as commander in chief and but also to Congress; and they can only faithfully carry out civilian orders or resign. Her new book’s central thesis is that an evaluation of healthy civil-military relations can be distilled into two tests: (a) Can the president fire military leaders with impunity? and (b) Will the military carry out policies they don’t agree with?

Schake argues that despite the founders’ fears about the risks associated with a standing army, the U.S. military has never posed a threat to civilian governance. Throughout the book, she uses historical examples to explain how the military professionalism that so worried the founding generation has instead become a bulwark of American democracy. Her history effectively demonstrates the importance of military professionalism but also raises the question: What obligations do civilian leaders have to ensure the military does not pose a threat to democracy?

Schake starts with the origin story of civil-military relations in the United States during George Washington’s tenure as commander in chief of the American colonies’ revolutionary army. Her account of Washington’s is considerably more interesting and accurate than the sentimental story of the reluctant but near-perfect politician who led America at its founding.