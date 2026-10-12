PUBLIC HEALTH With Pennsylvania Leading the Way, U.S. Measles Cases Top 4,000

By Chris Dall

Published 12 October 2026

The United States added another 194 measles cases to its total last week, with the nation’s largest outbreak, in Pennsylvania, showing no signs of slowing down.

The United States added another 194 measles cases to its total this week, with the nation’s largest outbreak, in Pennsylvania, showing no signs of slowing down.

The total number of confirmed US measles cases now stands at 4,080, according to an update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That figure represents the most measles cases in the United States since 1991. And with less than three months left in the year, the nation appears to be easily on track to double last year’s 2,289 cases.

It’s the ninth straight week of double-digit case increases of the highly infectious virus, which was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 but has come roaring back over the past 19 months amid declining vaccination rates.

The CDC said there have been 42 measles outbreaks so far this year, with no new outbreaks reported in the past week. Ninety-six percent of confirmed cases are outbreak-associated, and nearly all are locally acquired. Only 18 of this year’s cases have been linked to international travel.

Of the 4,080 cases, 17% are in children under the age of 5, and 42% involve kids and adolescents up to age 19. Ten percent of case-patients have been hospitalized, compared with 11% last year.

But the CDC still lists only two deaths this year from measles, though Pennsylvania alone has identified five measles-associated deaths—involving two infants and three adults. The CDC has been saying for weeks that it’s working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to develop a standardized case definition for measles due to measles but has yet to report progress on that initiative.

The vast majority of the confirmed measles cases (95%) have been in people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status. Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles.

Pennsylvania’s Surge Continues

Pennsylvania remains the nation’s measles hot spot, accounting for more than a quarter of the US total. The state now has 1,136 confirmed case, with 157 reported in the past seven days, according to an update today from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Ninety-nine percent of case-patients are unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate is 19%.