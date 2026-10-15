OUR PICKS Fears Trump Will Try to Challenge Midterm Results | A Lab-Leak Story You Haven’t Heard | Anti-Israel Protesters Pose a Purity Test That Even Mamdani Can’t Pass, and more

Published 15 October 2026

· Trump’s Attacks on Voting Raise Fears He Will Try to Challenge Midterm Results · Trump Administration Sues California Over Voter Rolls · Secret Documents Reveal Donors Behind $330 Million for Trump’s Ballroom · Anti-Israel Protesters Pose a Purity Test That Even Mamdani Can’t Pass · Suspicious Materials Sent to Schumer, Other Members of Congress, Authorities Say · DHS Rejects Watchdog’s Call for ICE to Use Auto-Activated Body Cameras · A Lab-Leak Story You Haven’t Heard

Trump’s Attacks on Voting Raise Fears He Will Try to Challenge Midterm Results (Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times)

Election officials say they worry the administration could use its own unsubstantiated claims to contest the vote in November.

Trump Administration Sues California Over Voter Rolls (Devlin Barrett and Laurel Rosenhall, New York Times)

The lawsuit seeks to temporarily block the state from counting mail ballots of voters it claims are likely noncitizens, opening a new front in the administration’s legal fights with election officials.

Secret Documents Reveal Donors Behind $330 Million for Trump’s Ballroom (Jonathan O’Connell, Sarah Blaskey, and Aaron Schaffer, Washington Post)

A list obtained by The Washington Post reveals all the major donors to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project, including previously undisclosed contributors who have benefited from regulatory decisions, government contracts and, in one case, a pardon for a family member.

Anti-Israel Protesters Pose a Purity Test That Even Mamdani Can’t Pass (Matt Flegenheimer, Sally Goldenberg, and Liam Stack, New York Times)

The enmity directed toward Mayor Zohran Mamdani from within the pro-Palestinian movement illustrates the challenge the wider left faces in corralling its insurgents.

Suspicious Materials Sent to Schumer, Other Members of Congress, Authorities Say (Mariana Alfaro, Theodoric Meyer, and Olivia George, Washington Post)

Several other pieces of suspicious mail were sent to state officials this week, according to the FBI.

DHS Rejects Watchdog’s Call for ICE to Use Auto-Activated Body Cameras (David Nakamura, Washington Post)

The Government Accountability Office said the technology would improve oversight and public trust. ICE officers have not had body cameras activated in recent shootings.

A Lab-Leak Story You Haven’t Heard (Tom Bartlett, The Atlantic)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes that RSV originated in a government science experiment.