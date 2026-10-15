THE AMERICAS From Kandahar to Jalisco: Lessons Learned from the Global War on Terrorism for U.S. Efforts to Degrade Latin America’s Cartels

By Brian Michael Jenkins

Published 15 October 2026

As Operation Inherent Resolve—the 12-year campaign against the Islamic State—comes to an end this fall, the focus of U.S. counterterrorism strategy has already shifted to destroying Latin’s America’s drug cartels.

Abstract: As Operation Inherent Resolve—the 12-year campaign against the Islamic State—comes to an end this fall, the focus of U.S. counterterrorism strategy has already shifted to destroying Latin’s America’s drug cartels. Islamist-jihadi terrorist groups have dominated the attention of the U.S. military since the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago. The Global War on Terrorism that followed proved to be a complicated endeavor involving a constellation of separate, but overlapping, asymmetrical, irregular conflicts that included conventional, counterterrorist, and counterinsurgency campaigns, special and covert operations, and law enforcement activities carried out in multiple places under varying circumstances. It challenged U.S. intelligence, law enforcement, diplomatic, and military capabilities and can teach us lessons—and warn us of dangers—in what promises to be an even more complicated campaign against the hemisphere’s drug traffic.

The 2026 U.S. Counterterrorism Strategy makes eliminating drug cartels from the Western Hemisphere the nation’s highest priority. This is not new territory. It follows decades of law enforcement, diplomatic, and military campaigns to address the threats to U.S. security posed by international terrorism and the transnational drug traffic.

In 1971, President Nixon declared drug abuse as “public enemy number one,” launching a campaign that aimed at interdicting the foreign drug supply while treating domestic addiction. The media called it the “war on drugs,” although it did not involve U.S. military operations. It later turned into a continuing national effort involving law enforcement and support for foreign military operations against drug cartels in Latin America and Asia.

As U.S. consumption of illegal drugs more than doubled during the 1970s, U.S. efforts to reduce drug production at the source intensified, especially in Mexico, which in the 1970s supplied 70-90 percent of the high potency marijuana1 and 75 percent of the heroin2 consumed in the U.S. market. This led to increasing U.S. pressure on the Mexican government, which in 1976 launched Operation Condor, a joint effort by the Mexican police and Mexican army, supported by the United States, to destroy cannabis and opium plantations and arrest farmers and traffickers.3