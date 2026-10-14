ENERGY SECURITY The Louisiana Wind Industry’s Plan for Survival: Outlast Trump

By Tristan Baurick

Published 15 October 2026

Trump brought offshore wind development to a near standstill. Louisiana companies plan to “wait for the clock to run out” in 2029.

This coverage is made possible through a partnership between Grist and Verite News, a nonprofit news organization with a mission to produce in-depth journalism in underserved communities in the New Orleans area. ​​​

Louisiana’s offshore wind industry has a date circled on the calendar: January 21, 2029 — the first day after President Donald Trump is scheduled to leave office.

Trump’s policies have brought offshore wind development to a near standstill around the country, with his administration paying developers roughly $4 billion to walk away from projects. But in Louisiana, leaders in the industry say they are trying to preserve their expertise and supply chain in hopes of reviving offshore wind projects under the next administration.

“Come January 21st, 2029, we all get to wave goodbye,” said state Representative Joe Orgeron, a Republican from southeastern Louisiana who worked in the offshore wind industry. “The current administration has been a one-man stopping show. I’m pretty confident, and I’m hopeful that it’ll change.”

Orgeron later put the industry’s near-term strategy more succinctly: “Just wait for the clock to run out.”

His views were echoed by the other wind energy experts on a panel at Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum. “The Trump administration has been pretty openly hostile to seeing the advancement of the offshore wind industry,” said Madelyn Smith, a program manager with the Southeastern Wind Coalition, a nonprofit that supports the development of wind power across 11 states.

Trump’s second-term efforts to halt the industry’s growth in the United States started on his first day in office last January with executive orders withdrawing federal waters from new offshore wind leases and halting permitting for any additional projects. The Trump administration also issued a series of stop-work orders for all of the projects under construction. When that sparked a legal fight, the administration shifted tactics, offering federal money for offshore wind developers to simply walk away from their projects.

“For many reasons, it’s very compelling,” Smith said of the payout offers. “And there’s no real pathway for progress in the next two to three years, and some of these leases are quite expensive.”

Smith said developers have relinquished 12 offshore wind leases in exchange for federal payouts, including plans for a 2-gigawatt wind farm in the Gulf of Mexico south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.