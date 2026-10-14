CHINA WATCH The U.S. Needs Its Own Grey-Zone Tactics in the South China Sea

By William Price

Published 15 October 2026

Passive resistance to Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea is not working. If the United States wants to win in the region, it needs a grey-zone strategy of its own.

Passive resistance to Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea is not working. If the United States wants to win in the region, it needs a grey-zone strategy of its own.

Beijing has spent a decade refining a playbook that stays deliberately below the threshold of armed conflict. Chinese coast guard ships ram Philippine vessels, maritime militia swarm disputed reefs, and drones shadow foreign ships. Washington’s response – patrols, joint statements and expressions of concern – has imposed few costs and changed little.

This passivity means that China isn’t being deterred. Indeed, it’s being reassured that it can keep getting away with what it’s doing.

The US doesn’t need ships built for ramming to change that calculation. Rather, it should play to its strengths: a vast intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance network, powerful cyber and electromagnetic warfare capabilities and a web of regional partners. The US military’s F3EAD targeting cycle (find, fix, finish, exploit, analyze and disseminate) offers a template for response. For grey-zone competition, it can be adapted into F2RED: find, fix, respond, exploit and disseminate, with calibrated non-kinetic responses replacing the kinetic component (the ‘finish’).

The first two steps of the cycle that could be applied to the South China Sea are largely in place. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets across the region already track Chinese coast guard, navy, and maritime militia vessels, and coordination with partner forces can expand the network even further. But after that there’s a gap, because of Washington’s reticence to respond with any operation that may cause escalation.

One response below the threshold of armed conflict is to apply soft-kill effects – that is, nothing with kinetic impact, at least not on anything very costly or with people in it. When Chinese vessels launch uncrewed aircraft to harass or surveil ships of US partners, allied forces can jam or bring down the drones on the spot. Operations can be conducted against Chinese drones elsewhere to divert Beijing’s attention from the area of tension. The same tools become more potent against larger, more expensive ships and aircraft. Crucially, these effects must be paired with signaling, making it clear to Beijing that if its vessels don’t break contact with partners, costs will follow.