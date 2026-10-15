WORLD ROUNDUP The West Needs a Pax Biologica | Why Saudi Arabia Has Only Bad Options in Yemen | Algeria’s New Bid for Regional Influence

Published 15 October 2026

· Why Does Saudi Arabia Struggle to Stop Houthi Attacks? · Why Saudi Arabia Has Only Bad Options in Yemen · The Radioactive Ore That Could Break China’s Grip on Rare Earths · The West Needs a Pax Biologica · Algeria’s New Bid for Regional Influence · Why Losing a Taiwan War Might Not Break China · How War Is Choking Global Oil Tanker Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and Beyond

Why Does Saudi Arabia Struggle to Stop Houthi Attacks? (Neil MacFarquhar, New York Times)

The Saudi military has expensive equipment, but the missiles and drones used by the Yemeni militia are difficult to detect and stop.

Why Saudi Arabia Has Only Bad Options in Yemen (Mohammed Ayoob, National Interest)

For Riyadh, further escalation against a determined foe may create an open-ended conflict; withdrawal may reward Houthi aggression.

The Radioactive Ore That Could Break China’s Grip on Rare Earths (Glenn Zorpette, Foreign Policy)

Western powers are scrambling for monazite ore—but can they handle it?

The West Needs a Pax Biologica (Lucas L. Fluegel, Foreign Policy)

Chinese firms are displacing Western competitors in one of the century’s most important and most overlooked industries.

Algeria’s New Bid for Regional Influence (Sabina Henneberg, Foreign Policy)

A sharp break with the UAE underscores the North African country’s ambitions to reassert its presence on the international stage after decades on the periphery.

Why Losing a Taiwan War Might Not Break China ( William Pazos and Ken Moriyasu, National Interest)

The Yuan dynasty felt secure enough to invade Japan—and suffer catastrophic losses—because its position on the Eurasian landmass was secure. Is China’s today?

How War Is Choking Global Oil Tanker Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and Beyond (Max Pyziur and Matthew Sawoski, National Interest)

Gulf crude exports have recovered, but tanker traffic through Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Black Sea remains far below normal, at a steep cost.