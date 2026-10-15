AI Who’ll Win AI Race? U.S.? China? Maybe No One.

By Jacob Sweet

Published 15 October 2026

Economist Jason Furman says being first will likely matter only in some areas, but risks of systems going rogue will be shared problem.

The U.S. and China are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence as political and business leaders frame the technology’s development as a race between world powers.

But Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy jointly at Harvard Kennedy School and in the Department of Economics, doesn’t think the race has a finish line.

In this edited conversation with the Gazette, Furman explains how competition among AI companies differs from earlier battles among internet and social networking companies and how much having the best AI model matters.

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Gazette: What is the current global AI economy like right now? Are there two major players or is it more complex than that?

Jason Furman: There are two major players in the AI economy: the United States and China. When it comes to frontier models, Europe has an OK one, but it’s not in the running. No one else does. But the open question will be how much bigger the AI economy is than just the frontier models themselves.

What does it mean to win the AI race? Are there certain metrics these frontier models and countries are aiming for in medicine and science?

First of all, I don’t think there is a finish line, so there’s no such thing as winning the race. It is going to be sort of constantly racing.

One big open question is: Are the frontier labs just building something like a car that can drive faster and faster, and so they’re increasing the speed from 300 miles an hour to 400 to 500 miles per hour?

In that case, the fastest speed will matter to a few people, like race car drivers, or in the case of AI models, will matter for cybersecurity and certain cutting-edge research, but for everyone else, the difference between a 100-mile-an-hour car and a 500-mile-an-hour car is irrelevant.

And so, I think one interesting thing in this race is it may be a race for a smaller and smaller segment that needs the very best, while everyone else can increasingly get by with something that falls way short of the very best.

Is there an example of a small sector that you see these companies aiming for?

Their valuations and their capital expenditures are what you would expect from something trying to do a “winner-take-most” that dominates everything, and that is the previous model with the internet. You know, Google with search, Meta with social networking.