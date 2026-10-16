CRITICAL M INERALS America Didn’t Lose Its Rare Earth Industry. It Sold It.

By Kirsten Asdal, Tom Koch, and Tao Tan

Published 16 October 2026

Markets price for cost. China prices for control. The risk of a rare earths cutoff is asymmetric, and the financing to rebuild American supply should be too.

In October 2025, Beijing imposed sweeping controls on its rare earth exports. Since then, those controls have been suspended one short reprieve at a time, in the latest instance until Nov. 10, with a broader trade truce through Jan. 10, 2027. The reprieves have repeatedly come only after American concessions, demonstrating China’s leverage in the export fight.

Yet China has constricted sales even during the truce, as buyers have few options but to take what they can get. In June, with the suspension in force, Beijing placed MP Materials and USA Rare Earth, the two companies the U.S. is counting on to build an alternative supply to China, on an export control list.

Washington’s effort to rebuild the supply chain, meanwhile, has not yet reached the scale or durability the problem requires. With up to $100 billion in loan authority specifically earmarked for critical minerals in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the capital undoubtedly exists. What is missing is alignment of interests among the parties that would supply and benefit from it, and a political system patient enough to hold a course for the decade or more that rebuilding a supply chain takes.

This article’s authors work at the intersection of finance and national security. Between the three of us, we have watched the same on-again, off-again rhythm play out in both Chinese statecraft and U.S. budget fights. A consistent pattern plays out: Capital markets are good at financing efficient supply but are not good at financing a binary outcome, such as insurance against a monopoly state seller that can manipulate both price and availability. And subsidies alone will not close that gap. We have seen firsthand that what the U.S. government has to offer right now insufficiently incentivizes private investors, because its tools are market tools deployed in an environment of market failure. Instead, we propose a financing instrument that could clear both economic and political hurdles: a contingent convertible security that converts into ownership if Beijing weaponizes supply.