INVESTIGATION: AI & BIOWEAPONS The Biological Risk of Agentic AI, Pt. 2

Published 16 October 2026

An AI agent should never be judged safe merely because it has not been explicitly asked to do harm. In high-consequence biology, the more demanding question is whether the system can recognize, resist, and report a dangerous path even when that path emerges from the way it pursues an otherwise permissible goal.

This is the first part of a two-part article. You may read Part 1 of the article here.

Monitor Trajectories, Not Merely Answers

Traditional content moderation is concerned with a discrete output: did the model provide harmful instructions? Agent safety requires attention to sequences.

A bioscience agent may generate a series of individually unobjectionable outputs: retrieve a paper, summarize a dataset, write a script, compare a sequence, query a database, suggest an experimental design, and create a workflow. Yet, taken together, those actions may amount to an unsafe trajectory.

The relevant unit of oversight is not a single response. It is the evolving plan.

Organizations deploying scientific agents should therefore log and monitor:

● The original objective assigned to the agent

● The agent’s proposed plan and subsequent revisions

● All tool calls and the permissions used to make them

● External data sources accessed

● Requests for additional access, information, or computing resources

● Attempts to contact external services or people

● Deviations from the original task

● Safety classifications of inputs, outputs, and planned actions

● Human approvals, refusals, and overrides

● The system’s stated rationale and uncertainty at key decision points

Such records are not bureaucratic ornament. They are necessary for detection, intervention, accountability, and learning. If an agent begins drifting from a permitted research task toward a restricted one, a supervisor must be able to see that development in time to stop it.

The Frontier Model Forum’s “Preliminary Taxonomy of AI-Bio Misuse Mitigations”distinguishes among capability limitation, behavioral alignment, detection and intervention, access control, and broader ecosystem safeguards. This taxonomy is useful because it rejects the notion that any one technical remedy can solve the problem. It also identifies input and output monitoring, abuse detection, verified access, staged deployment, and restrictions on interaction with specialized biological tools as complementary layers of protection.

Monitoring raises genuine questions about privacy, scientific freedom, commercial confidentiality, and the danger of false positives. Those concerns should be confronted openly. A system that treats ordinary biomedical inquiry as presumptively suspicious would impair legitimate research and encourage work to migrate into less accountable channels.

But privacy and scientific freedom do not require the absence of oversight. They require proportionate oversight, clear rules, procedural safeguards, limited retention, access controls on the monitoring data itself, and a distinction between ordinary research use and an agent’s attempt to take consequential external action.