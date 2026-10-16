DEMOCRACY WATCH Why the 26 Secretary of State Races This November Matter More Than They Did Before Trump’s Drive to Assert Federal Authority Over Elections

By Thom Reilly

Published 16 October 2026

For much of American history, the U.S. election system functioned largely outside the national political spotlight. The 2026 contests suggest that secretaries of state increasingly stand at the center of a growing conflict over how election authority should be divided between states and the federal government.

From Alaska to Florida, there once was an important job in government that most Americans rarely thought about: the secretary of state.

That changed after the 2020 presidential election, when secretaries of state in places such as Arizona, Georgia and Michigan were thrust into battles over election results, certification and false claims of widespread fraud.

In most states, the secretary of state serves as the chief election official, although the precise powers of the office vary. These officials can oversee voter registration, issue guidance to local election administrators, supervise election procedures and, in many states, participate in certifying results.

In the 2022 midterms, some who rejected or sought to overturn the 2020 election ran for these offices across the country.

Of the 13 election-denying candidates for secretary of state who reached the 2022 general election, only three won.

But the struggle over who controls American elections did not disappear. Now, in 2026, it has entered a different phase. It’s a struggle over the constitutionally established power given to states, not the federal government, to run elections. And secretaries of state are key players in this conflict.

Battles Over Voter Rolls, Citizenship and Federal Authority

There are secretary of state contests in 26 states this November.

The United States is unusual in how it selects the officials who administer elections.

Unlike most democracies, many American chief election officials are chosen through explicitly partisan processes, including partisan elections and political appointments. Yet studies have found that Democratic and Republican election officials generally administer elections impartially despite their party affiliations.

These once-obscure offices wield considerable influence.

A secretary of state cannot simply change the result of an election. But depending on state law, the office can have substantial authority over elections before, during and after voting. Secretaries of state may oversee voter registration and voting systems, establish procedures for local election officials, participate in election certification and become involved in disputes over ballot access and election administration.

States United Democracy Center, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan organization advancing free, fair, and secure elections,” defines an “election denier” secretary of state as someone who spread the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, refused to certify its legitimate results or attempted to overturn them.