OUR PICKS America Has a Police Shortage | The Nuclear Power Bubble Begins to Leak | America Is Now an Ally of Russia, and more

Published 19 October 2026

· State Officials Offered to Store Nuclear Waste. Then Residents Found Out. · America Is Now an Ally of Russia · America Has a Police Shortage · Election Offices in at Least 32 States Have Received Suspicious Letters · The Nuclear Power Bubble Begins to Leak · The US Military Wants 175,000 New Anti-Drone Missiles—Here’s How It Plans to Get Them

State Officials Offered to Store Nuclear Waste. Then Residents Found Out. (Evan Halper, Washington Post)

West Virginia officials didn’t consult anyone on their proposal to host a “Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus” for the Trump administration.

America Is Now an Ally of Russia (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Donald Trump has abandoned the Western order.

America Has a Police Shortage (Malcolm Gladwell, The Atlantic)

Many Americans have decided that their country’s problem is that it has too many police officers. In fact, it has too few.

Election Offices in at Least 32 States Have Received Suspicious Letters (David Gilbert, Wired)

WIRED contacted officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC, to uncover the extent of a harassment campaign ahead of the midterms.

The Nuclear Power Bubble Begins to Leak (Kenneth Luongo, National Interest)

Holtec’s delayed IPO, falling small reactor stocks, and shaky data center demand suggest the nuclear boom is deflating, but real opportunities remain for targeted US expansion.

The US Military Wants 175,000 New Anti-Drone Missiles—Here’s How It Plans to Get Them (Harrison Kass, National Interest)

The “Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System” is not a new missile, but an add-on to an existing one—targeting drones and other threats at a far lower cost than purpose-built interceptors.