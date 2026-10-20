WORLD ROUNDUP The Iran War Has Changed the World Forever | Tehran Seeks to Punish Trump in Midterms | Europe Is Finally Getting Tough on China, and more

Published 19 October 2026

· Fire at Starlink Center in Lithuania Was Sabotage, Officials Say · Tehran Seeks to Punish Trump in Midterms with Oil Price Pain, Iranian Officials Say · Europe Is Finally Getting Tough on China. Now Comes the Hard Part. · Migration Deals with Third-Party Countries ‘Cut Small Boat Arrivals by Up to 90pc’ · The Iran War Has Changed the World Forever · Everything Is Going Wrong for Muhammad bin Salman

Fire at Starlink Center in Lithuania Was Sabotage, Officials Say (Lara Jakes, New York Times)

The fire, which did not seriously damage the network, came after similar incidents in Bulgaria and Poland involving the satellite internet provider, a key defense tool for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Tehran Seeks to Punish Trump in Midterms with Oil Price Pain, Iranian Officials Say (Susannah George, Washington Post)

“They’re obsessed,” according to an Arab diplomat. “They think they can bring down a presidency.”

Europe Is Finally Getting Tough on China. Now Comes the Hard Part. (Grégoire Roos, Foreign Policy)

France and Germany are increasingly willing to flex market share for geopolitical leverage. But they still need reforms to maintain it.

Migration Deals with Third-Party Countries ‘Cut Small Boat Arrivals by Up to 90pc’ (Charles Hymas, The Telegraph)

Bilateral agreements could deter migrants from crossing Channel, research finds

The Iran War Has Changed the World Forever (Kenneth M. Pollack, Foreign Policy

Some dramatic long-term consequences are just beginning to come into view.

The Iran War Has Changed the World Forever (Kenneth M. Pollack, Foreign Policy)

Everything Is Going Wrong for Muhammad bin Salman (Economist)

This is his annus horribilis.