IRAN WAR The Victory of Asymmetry in the Iran War

By Michael Froman

Published 19 October 2026

If the goal of Operation Epic Fury was to prevent Iran from projecting power beyond its borders, it might well have had the opposite effect.

In the day-to-day of the Iran war, it’s natural to feel a touch of whiplash. Are we on the verge of agreement or at the dawn of escalation? Is Iran on the edge of collapse, or is it expanding the conflict? Will the Strait of Hormuz return to the status quo ante, or will tolling and periodic attacks on shipping be the new normal? These are important issues but there are larger, more fundamental strategic shifts underway as well. Not since 9/11 and the U.S. invasion of Iraq has the Middle East been in this degree of strategic flux.

It’s been nearly eight months since the war started, two hundred and thirty days to be precise, and, checking the tactical as well as the strategic report card, the record is decidedly mixed.

At the start of the conflict, the Trump administration sought to lay out its objectives. As Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby put it at an event at the Council within a week of the war’s start: “The president has directed the United States Armed Forces to conduct a military campaign with a focus on degrading and destroying the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ability to project military power in the region, and potentially beyond.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio specified the objectives in even greater detail: “Number one, the destruction of their air force. Number two, the destruction of their navy. Number three, the severe diminishing of their missile launching capability. And number four, the destruction of their factories so they can’t make more missiles and more drones to threaten us in the future.”

On the basis of these goals, the war has achieved much of what it set out to do. By any measure, Iran has fewer military capabilities and a more strained economy than it had before. Iran’s navy sits at the bottom of the ocean, as the Trump administration likes to say, and its missile capabilities have been significantly degraded.

These results, of course, have not come without cost. Tragically, the lives of twenty-one U.S. service members have been lost, as well as over a thousand Iranian civilians. Additionally, the United States has spent down important munitions needed for its other key strategic commitments and priorities. By depleting Patriot interceptors and THAAD batteries, the United States faces increased challenges to maintain its force posture elsewhere around the world including, crucially, in the Indo-Pacific.