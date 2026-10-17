MASS SHOOTING Why Mass Shootings Happen Even in States with Strict Gun Laws

By Jennifer Mascia for The Trace

Published 19 October 2026

The Silver Rail Elementary School shooting in Oregon is a reminder that even tough gun restrictions can’t prevent every act of gun violence.

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here.

On October 15, a 16-year-old boy opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, killing three children and a teacher and critically wounding two others. The incident is the deadliest school shooting since the one in 2024 at Apalachee High School in Georgia, which also resulted in four deaths.

Shortly after the Oregon shooting, gun control groups lamented weak federal gun laws and urged people to vote for reform-minded leaders. Gun rights advocates, meanwhile, argued that the state’s strong gun laws — including universal background checks, a red flag law, and a ghost gun ban — didn’t prevent the shooting.

Do gun rights advocates have a point? While research has shown that states with the loosest gun laws and highest rates of gun ownership have the highest rates of gun death, high-profile incidents like the tragedy in Bend still happen all over the country. Eight of the deadliest school shootings in the past 15 years have occurred in blue states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, according to Gun Violence Archive. Those states routinely earn top scores on the annual gun law scorecard from the advocacy group Giffords, which ranks each state by the strength of its gun laws.

“Public mass shootings represent less than 1 percent of gun violence in this country,” said Michael Anestis, director of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University. “Research has shown time and time again that specific forms of firearm legislation are effective at reducing specific forms of injury and death,” he added, pointing to interventions that have reduced community violence.

Ali Rowhani-Rahbar, director of the Center for Firearm Injury Prevention at the University of Washington, agrees that there’s no single solution for reducing all types of gun violence. “Certain gun laws can reduce gun deaths, but no law can fully eliminate the risk of school shootings,” he said. “We should judge laws by their overall impact, not individual incidents.”

So what’s going on?