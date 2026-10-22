DEMOCRACY WATCH The FBI Built Secret AI “Election” Investigation Rules — and Stood Up an “Election Executive” Whose Public Trail Has Since Vanished

By Patrick G. Eddington

Published 22 October 2026

The FBI’s political leadership ordered up secret rules governing when agents may investigate political speech, created an apparently new headquarters position to manage the Bureau’s election-year footprint, pointed that position at all fifty states’ election officials — and then the public record of the person running it thinned to almost nothing.

Documents obtained by Cato via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal that more than a year before the 2026 midterms, the FBI was quietly building two election-related capabilities at once. The first was a set of internal “triggers” that told field agents when they could investigate AI-generated or “synthetic” political content — rules the Bureau is still keeping secret. The second was an apparently new headquarters post called the “FBI Election Executive,” who stood up in mid-2025 to “handle preparations for the 2026 midterm cycle.” In the months since that “Election Executive” position became public, nearly every public trace of the official who holds it has disappeared — her LinkedIn profile has been taken down, and there is no findable record of her on the FBI’s own website.

The FOIA Request and the Revealing Non-Answer

On February 27, 2026, I filed a FOIA request seeking six specific categories of records about FBI election-security activity conducted under the direction of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) — including the January 28, 2026, FBI raid on the Fulton County, Georgia, election office, at which Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was personally present and reportedly put President Trump on the phone with the agents executing the search.

On October 13, 2026, the FBI finally responded to my FOIA request. It reviewed 41 pages, released 34, and withheld 7 in full. Not one of the 34 released pages answers any of my six questions. There is no ODNI tasking record, no 2011 ODNI-FBI memorandum of understanding, no legal analysis of ODNI’s authority to direct FBI field operations, no Fulton County coordination record, and no congressional-notification record. Nor did the FBI issue a “Glomar” response formally refusing to confirm or deny that such records exist.

The categories I asked about are simply not addressed, which strongly suggests they were never searched. That failure is the subject of an administrative appeal I am filing this week.

Instead, the FBI released an internal Office of General Counsel (OGC) email chain on a different subject altogether — and that disclosure has implications for the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential contest.