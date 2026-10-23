OUR PICKS The Myth of Safe AI | Hegseth Could Face Impeachment | Trump Wants an Inaccurate Census, and more

Published 22 October 2026

· Trump Wants an Inaccurate Census. The Consequences Would Be Pernicious. · Pro-Israel Lobby AIPAC to No Longer Endorse, Directly Give to Candidates · Could AI Disinformation Disrupt the Midterms? · Hegseth Could Face Impeachment if Democrats Win in November · The Myth of Safe AI

Trump Wants an Inaccurate Census. The Consequences Would Be Pernicious. (León Krauze, Washington Post)

A proposed rule change and aggressive ICE sweeps threaten to erase millions from the count.

Pro-Israel Lobby AIPAC to No Longer Endorse, Directly Give to Candidates (Praveena Somasundaram, Washington Post)

But the pro-Israel lobby is not relinquishing its political power, evidenced by its move to give more than $9 million to support Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race.

Could AI Disinformation Disrupt the Midterms? (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

The answers are more encouraging than you might think.

Hegseth Could Face Impeachment if Democrats Win in November (Rachel Oswald, Foreign Policy)

One lawmaker lays out the case for indicting the defense secretary.

The Myth of Safe AI (Matteo Wong, The Atlantic)

Silicon Valley promises to make AI benevolent. That may be technically impossible.