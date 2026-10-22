THE AMERICAS The Secret Terms of Trump’s Venezuelan Oil Deal

By Cate Brown, Aaron C. Davis, and Sebastian Rotella

Published 22 October 2026

The oil deal the Unted States struck with Venezuela is shrouded in mystery, with the only certainty being that it will be many years before the deal yields enough oil to be a statistically significant share for the United States.

Reporting Highlights

● Corporate Firewall:The oil deal is designed to prevent future U.S. presidents and Venezuelan leaders from changing or dismantling the enterprise.

● Hidden Investors:Some of the Trump administration’s partners could remain anonymous, hidden behind a parent company based in Barbados.

● The Long Run: It could be many years before the company produces enough oil to be a statistically significant share for the United States.

In late August, President Donald Trump announced what he called the “biggest oil deal in world history.” Since then, the full text of the accord — which grants the U.S. sweeping access to Venezuela’s oil reserves — has been one of the most sought-after secrets in Washington, D.C.

ProPublica has reviewed a copy of the 18-page strategic partnership agreement signed for the United States by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The document reveals carefully constructed terms that favor U.S. interests at every turn and cements the power of a small group of people handpicked by the Trump administration to govern and profit from the deal. The role of the Venezuelan government and the potential benefits to its people are largely absent from the text.

One of the most criticized aspects of Trump’s announcement has been his choice of a partner: Alejandro Betancourt, a globe-trotting Venezuelan oligarch who has faced money-laundering investigations in three countries.

The Trump administration is taking a 35% stake in Betancourt’s firm, North American Blue Energy Partners, by acquiring shares in a Barbados-registered parent company. The deal document provides little information about the owners and investors behind the parent company, who could receive enormous wealth from the arrangement.

The agreement also safeguards Betancourt’s position as chief executive of NABEP and says the U.S. government will work with the parent company to appoint a powerful seven-member board to govern the venture for an initial 15-year term. Those aspects of the deal, according to people with knowledge of how it came together, were designed to prevent future U.S. and Venezuelan leaders from dismantling the enterprise.