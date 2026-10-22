WORLD ROUNDUP Trump Is Still Chasing His Yalta | The Agony of Liberal Europe | China Wants to Revive the Spirit of the Long March, and more

Published 22 October 2026

· Trump Is Still Chasing His Yalta. Here’s What He Doesn’t Get. · Europe Is Asking the Wrong Question About Russia’s Hybrid War · The Agony of Liberal Europe · China Wants to Revive the Spirit of the Long March · What the U.S. Is Really Doing in Venezuela

Trump Is Still Chasing His Yalta. Here’s What He Doesn’t Get. (Michael Kimmage, New York Times)

Though at times Mr. Trump’s nonlinear foreign policy has favored Ukraine, when it comes to negotiating an end to the war, Mr. Trump has done almost nothing to empower or include Ukraine and its European partners.

Europe Is Asking the Wrong Question About Russia’s Hybrid War (Beniamino Irdi, Foreign Policy)

Leaders are debating what to call it—rather than what to do.

The Agony of Liberal Europe (Economist)

Centrist rulers have fallen dangerously short—and are now paying the price

China Wants to Revive the Spirit of the Long March (Economist)

That means keeping in lockstep with Xi Jinping

What the U.S. Is Really Doing in Venezuela (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

Suppressing democracy and extracting resources at the expense of its people