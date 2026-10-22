ENERGY SECURITY Trump Vowed to Stop an “Energy Emergency.” Then He Created a Real One.

By Jake Bittle

Published 22 October 2026

The president used executive powers to boost oil and coal, but he can’t fix the shortages caused by the Iran war.

On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was experiencing a “national energy emergency.” The “harmful and shortsighted policies of the previous administration,” he wrote in an executive order, had left the nation’s energy resources “far too inadequate,” a situation that “causes and makes worse the high energy prices that devastate Americans.” Since then, Trump has attempted to use the emergency declaration to speed up permits for fossil fuel development and bolster the nation’s power grid with more fossil fuel resources.

Almost two years later, as Trump stares down a midterm election, his claim of an emergency has an ironic ring. The United States is experiencing a kind of energy emergency characterized by high fuel prices, but it is not the one he described when he took office. Not only that, but the executive powers he unlocked with his emergency order have proven useless for mitigating the current crisis and for lowering the high prices he decried upon taking office.

“The genesis of the problem is the war in Iran,” said Gbenga Ajilore, the chief economist at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan economic think tank, who has analyzed Trump’s energy policy. Trump’s attack on the country has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of refineries and oil fields, which has reduced the global supply of refined fuels like gasoline and diesel. The supply crunch for these refined fuels has been even worse than for crude oil, and has hit wallets harder.

This irony points to a hard truth about how the fossil fuel system works. Even with all the powers available to the executive branch, Trump has not been able to tamp down prices either for petroleum fuels or for electricity. He has been able to muscle through specific oil projects and keep certain power plants open, but the markets for oil and power are so large and complex that these interventions have made no difference in consumer prices. Whether these high prices constitute an emergency or not, there isn’t much he can do about it — short of ending the war in Iran.

“If you reverse that, it may not drop like a rock, but it’s going to start going down,” said Ajilore. “Outside of that, there really isn’t much to do.”