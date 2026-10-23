THE RUSSIA CONNECTION From Elite Spies to “Gig‑Economy” Operatives: The Changing Face of Russian Sabotage

By Elena Grossfeld

Published 24 October 2026

Across domains, Russia has turned unpredictability and disruption into its strategic weapon of choice. Using expendable, poorly trained proxies directed remotely by state handlers consistently achieves psychological disruption while narrowly averting casualties through operational failure.

Russian hostile activity costs the UK at least £2 billion annually, according to a recent report by Scottish MP Graeme Downie, who has called on the government to measure what these actions cost Britain. But this figure is just the baseline. In reality, a profound shift in Moscow’s approach to sabotage means the true cost is set to climb higher.

While Russia still draws on its cold war target lists, ranging from critical transit nodes and military sites; to energy and communication infrastructure; it has traded highly trained operatives for cheap technology and expendable recruits. The switch to a quantity-over-quality model presents a much more volatile threat.

This model borrows from the logic of distributed computing. It uses networks of cheap, unreliable parts where individual breakdowns are expected yet the overall system still gets the job done.

By generating a high volume of low-cost operations that often fail at the individual level, Moscow still achieves its objectives of causing outsized psychological disruption and steadily exhausting western security services.

This operational transformation surged after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Within months, over 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover were expelled across Europe. This number has since climbed to more than 700.

The mass purge was expected to cripple Russia’s spy networks. But it instead accelerated Moscow’s pivot towards what research I carried out with colleagues in 2024 defined as “gig-economy” operatives.

In place of declared “diplomats” well known to local counterintelligence officers, operations have been outsourced to disposable proxies recruited for a pittance. These people are often unaware of who their handlers are or their mission’s real goals.

This new campaign brings to life former CIA chief James Woolsey’s 1993 description of the post-cold war security landscape as a “jungle of venomous snakes”.

Gig-Economy Operatives

Recruited on messaging apps and paid in cryptocurrency, gig-economy operatives have been tasked with arson and other property damage, beatings, kidnappings and assassinations. This includes assassination plots on US soil in a stark breach of cold war conventions.

While many of these plots have been amateurish, the intent behind them and their potential damage is real. Blurring the lines between theatrics and physical damage, the campaigns have included mock coffins placed beneath the Eiffel Tower and graffiti designed to stoke antisemitic tensions across Paris.