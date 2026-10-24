QUICK TAKES // BY BEN FRANKEL On Pots Calling the Kettles Black

Published 24 October 2026

Parents of young children, or elementary school teachers, often run into the difficulty when trying to explain complex, abstract terms or concepts to the children. Fortunately, the Trump administration offers many examples parents and teachers may use to demonstrate the meaning of “hypocrisy.”

Parents of young children, or elementary school teachers, often run into difficulties when trying to explain complex, abstract terms or concepts to the children. Fortunately, the Trump administration offers many examples parents and teachers may use to demonstrate the meaning of the term “hypocrisy.”

Here is one of these many examples on offer:

Last Wednesday (21 October 2026), Politico reported that “The Trump administration is accusing prominent Canadian politicians of interfering in American elections. The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa detailed the allegations in a “fact sheet” distributed Wednesday to journalists.”

You know what people who live in glass houses should avoid, but obviously members of the staff at the US embassy in Ottawa staff do not know that.

No U.S. American administration in the last fifty years has intervened more often, more openly, and more crudely in the democratic processes of other countries. Here is a short list of cases, in no special order:

Armenia (2026):Vice President JD Vance endorsed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for reelection in February 2026, followed by endorsements from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in May 2026.

Hungary (2026):Vance traveled to Budapest to campaign openly alongside Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of parliamentary elections, praised the Fidesz government, and connected via phone with Trump during a rally.

Poland (Recent/2025–2026):Trump expressed a clear preference for right-populist Karol Nawrocki in Poland’s presidential election and welcomed him to the White House, while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem publicly urged voters in Warsaw to elect Nawrocki to maintain U.S. military and equipment ties.

Germany:Vance publicly intervened on behalf of the right-populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during a trip to Germany by suggesting that the country’s other political parties should drop their political “firewall” against working with the far-right. Vance met with AfD leader Alice Weidel, while snubbing Chancellor Olaf Scholtz. AfD is a pro-Russia, anti U.S., and NATO- and EU-skeptical party.

United Kingdon: Trump and his aides voiced support or praise for anti-migrant Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party.

France: Trump and Vance expressed support for right-populist leader marine Le Pen, and Trump criticized Le Pen’s conviction on corruption charges by a French court. As is the case with AfD, Le Pen’s party, RN, is a pro-Russia, anti-US, and NATO- and EU-skeptical in its foreign policy. Unlike AfD, it is a socialist party in its economic policies.