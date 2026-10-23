BIOSECURITY Reading Russia’s Silence: A Summary of the Atlantic Council’s “Russia’s Bioweapons Legacy and the Plague Scare”

By Melissa Skoog

Published 24 October 2026

The death of a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East raises disturbing questions about the history of Russia’s offensive biological weapons program.

On Monday, October 19, the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense hosted the virtual event “Russia’s Bioweapons Legacy and the Plague Scare.” The panel examined the death of a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East, against the backdrop of Russia’s offensive biological weapons program. Russian authorities attributed her death to pneumonia of unknown origin. Even so, nearly 200 people were placed under medical observation. (For earlier Pandora Report coverage, see Russia’s Plague Lab Mystery.)

The discussion was moderated by John Herbst, Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council and former US Ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan. The featured experts were Dr. Gregory D. Koblentz, Associate Professor and Director of the Biodefense Graduate Program at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government; Dr. Sonia Ben Ouagrham-Gormley, Associate Professor and Deputy Director of the Biodefense Graduate Program at George Mason; and Dr. Kevin Esvelt, Associate Professor at the MIT Media Lab and Director of the Sculpting Evolution Group. A full recording of the event is available on YouTube.

Koblentz opened the event by noting that while Moscow rejected any connection to plague and had early online mentions of the disease taken down, authorities isolated nearly 200 contacts and tested them repeatedly before formally telling the World Health Organization (WHO) that the woman had died of pneumonia of undetermined etiology. The central questions, he said, remain unanswered. If plague killed her, what laboratory mishap caused the exposure? If it was ordinary pneumonia, what justified such an aggressive and sweeping response? And was the secrecy merely a reflection of a police state under Putin, or an indication of something more troubling?

Ben Ouagrham-Gormley, who has studied anti-plague facilities in several post-Soviet states, traced the laboratory network to the Tsarist era, when it was created to counter endemic and imported cases of plague, tularemia, cholera, and hemorrhagic fevers. Though built for public health, its expertise drew it into Soviet biodefense projects, giving the institutes a genuine dual-use role as they developed diagnostics, vaccines, and countermeasures to protect soldiers and civilians.