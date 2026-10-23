THE RUSSIA CONNECTION The Unhidden Hand

By Julia Curlee

Published 24 October 2026

With Trump’s return to the White House in 2025, the administration moved swiftly to gut the system of protections which was built to prevent Russia, and other foreign actors, from repeating the 2016 Russian interference on behalf of Trump — and punish the officials who had investigated Moscow’s intervention. Whatever the president’s motives, each of these steps served Moscow and the ends of the original Russian interference operation. Moscow spent almost nothing to obtain these outcomes, and the key payoff for its 2016 initial investment was the winner’s veto—the standing power of a leader who gained from foreign assistance to blind and disarm the country against further interference.

Editor’s Note: Ten years on, Russia’s 2016 interference operation on behalf of Trump, and the Trump administration’s dismantlement of all the U.S. federal government organs dedicated to tracking and analyzing state-sponsored efforts to interfere in U.S. institutions, elections, and society, offer two lessons, Julia Cutler writes. First, a foreign intervention pays off most durably and reliably when its beneficiary has every incentive to hide the intervention sponsor’s hand. Second, defenses against the next intervention must be built – or, after Trump, rebuilt – in a way that no leader who profits from foreign interference can dismantle these defense, as the Trump administration has. “The answer to the winner’s veto is a system of checks and balances strong enough to withstand any president who tries to override them,” Cutler writes.

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Covert operations usually pay off early and fade. Russia’s campaign to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election was exposed before the votes were counted. And yet, 10 years later, Moscow’s returns are larger than they were on election night.

Scholars and practitioners judge covert action by the benefits its sponsor accrues over time—not just at the time of execution. By that rubric, the operation was a major success. Russia aimed to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Hillary Clinton, and help elect President Trump. By election night, all three had come to pass, though whether Russia’s help was decisive cannot be known.

But Russia’s larger gains came over the 10 years after November 2016, when the man Moscow helped elect dismantled U.S. defenses against foreign election interference, cast doubt on the U.S. commitment to NATO, and withheld assistance to Ukraine while it fought for its existence. These acts did not require collusion with Russian intelligence or a conspiracy hatched in Trump Tower, only an alignment of interests. The hand that mattered most was never hidden, and it did not belong to the sponsor but to the supported party—Trump.

Doral, Florida—July 27, 2016

The final months of the 2016 presidential campaign had been roiled by accusations that Clinton had improperly used a private email server and had deleted some 30,000 emails she deemed personal. At a press conference at his Doral golf resort, Trump turned to the cameras with a request: “Russia, if you’re listening,” he said, “I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

Within about five hours, according to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, officers of Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, targeted Clinton’s personal office for the first time. Four months later, Trump was elected president by a combined margin of about 78,000 votes across three traditionally Democratic states.

How Covert Action Is Judged

Covert action is a government’s effort to shape events abroad without showing its hand. U.S. law defines it as an activity “to influence political, economic, or military conditions abroad, where it is intended that the role of the U.S. Government will not be apparent or acknowledged publicly.”