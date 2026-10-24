WORLD ROUNDUP Why Putin’s Defenders Are Increasingly American | Latin America’s MAGA Wave | US Central Asia Policy Has an Afghanistan Problem, and more

Published 24 October 2026

· Why Putin’s Defenders Are Increasingly American · Trump and Musk Are Destroying a Priceless American Asset · Iran in ‘Advanced Stages’ of Planning Attacks Against Americans, Officials Say · Latin America’s MAGA Wave Is Widening Trump’s Political and Military Reach · The Man in the Middle of Trump’s Deeply Conflicted Ukraine Policy · Emirati-Saudi Rivalry Is Spurring Bloodshed on a Horrific Scale · Congress Has the Power to Fix the Trump-Saudi Nuclear Deal · US Central Asia Policy Has an Afghanistan Problem

Why Putin’s Defenders Are Increasingly American (Adrian Karatnycky, Foreign Policy)

Like Joseph Stalin’s Western fans, they use a vicious foreign regime to grind their axe at home.

Trump and Musk Are Destroying a Priceless American Asset (Fareed Zakaria, Washington Post)

For decades, global trust in Washington kept nuclear weapons in check. Now that restraint is fading.

Iran in ‘Advanced Stages’ of Planning Attacks Against Americans, Officials Say (Edward Wong, Jonathan Swan, and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

The U.S. government has ordered diplomats and other federal employees to leave Saudi Arabia. It is also drawing down staff at other missions in the region.

Latin America’s MAGA Wave Is Widening Trump’s Political and Military Reach (Terrence McCoy, Washington Post)

Brazil could be next in a regional shift toward MAGA-style politics. Trump is reaping the rewards — at least until the next round of elections.

The Man in the Middle of Trump’s Deeply Conflicted Ukraine Policy (Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

CIA Director John Ratcliffe leads an agency that’s at war with Russia, even as Trump makes nice with Putin.

Emirati-Saudi Rivalry Is Spurring Bloodshed on a Horrific Scale (Economist)

The rift is prolonging and deepening deadly wars in Sudan, Yemen and elsewhere.

Congress Has the Power to Fix the Trump-Saudi Nuclear Deal (Alan J. Kuperman, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Press reports claim that Congress cannot stop the Trump administration’s nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia, despite significant proliferation concerns, because it will enter force automatically in a mere 90 days after its August 24 submittal to Capitol Hill. Democrats and a handful of dissenting Republicans could try to pass a disapproval resolution that was introduced recently in both houses. But President Donald Trump could veto it, and Republicans in Congress would not override that veto, which means the deal is essentially a fait accompli.

In reality, however, the prospects of Congressional action are not so bleak. Because of the US Atomic Energy Act’s fine print and the deal’s legal shortcomings, Congress has at least 9 months and considerable leverage to make things right.

US Central Asia Policy Has an Afghanistan Problem (Zalmai Nishat and Chris Blackburn, National Interest)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s diplomatic push promises investment and strategic partnerships. Yet Washington’s ambitions face a familiar obstacle: Afghanistan’s unresolved political and security crisis.