OUR PICKS Why the ‘Odds of Mischief Are High’ in These Midterms | ICE Agents’ Smartphone Searches Trash Privacy Rights | To Win Its Nuclear Future, America Must Look to Its Past, and more

Published 24 October 2026

· Why the ‘Odds of Mischief Are High’ in These Midterms · They Believe 2020 Was Stolen. They Could Be in Charge of Elections in 2028 · Trump’s ‘Smart Wall’ of A.I. Cameras Is Watching the Border, and More Than a Million People · ICE Agents’ Smartphone Searches Trash Privacy Rights · Would-Be Voters in Limbo as Approvals of U.S. Citizenship Plunge by 72 Percent · Maricopa County, Arizona, Is Again Ground Zero of Election Conspiracy Theories · The US Government’s Dangerous Rush to Produce New Plutonium Pits · To Win Its Nuclear Future, America Must Look to Its Past

Why the ‘Odds of Mischief Are High’ in These Midterms (Michael Hirsh, Foreign Policy)

Is the United States destined for a repeat of Jan. 6 every election now?

They Believe 2020 Was Stolen. They Could Be in Charge of Elections in 2028 (David Gilbert, Wired)

A host of election-denying candidates are running for attorney general in states across the country.

Trump’s ‘Smart Wall’ of A.I. Cameras Is Watching the Border, and More Than a Million People (Bora Erden and Nicholas Nehamas, New York Times)

Standing tall along the nation’s borders, towers equipped with powerful, artificial intelligence cameras are always watching.

ICE Agents’ Smartphone Searches Trash Privacy Rights (George F. Will, Washington Post)

In a possible Supreme Court case, border guards’ invasions of privacy collide with the Fourth Amendment.

Would-Be Voters in Limbo as Approvals of U.S. Citizenship Plunge by 72 Percent (Ted Hesson, Washington Post)

A sharp tapering off in naturalizations has left hundreds of thousands of immigrants waiting as the midterms approach.

Maricopa County, Arizona, Is Again Ground Zero of Election Conspiracy Theories (David Gilbert, Wired)

In 2020, Maricopa County became the epicenter for Trump’s claims the election was stolen. Six years, later the president and his allies are dusting off their “rigged” playbook ahead of the midterms.

The US Government’s Dangerous Rush to Produce New Plutonium Pits (Dylan Spaulding and Curtis T. Asplund, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

As the National Nuclear Security Administration pushes to dramatically accelerate plutonium pit production, it is cutting safety corners, bypassing fiscal oversight, and risking nuclear instability—all to fix a problem that elite scientists say doesn’t exist.

To Win Its Nuclear Future, America Must Look to Its Past (Randall Schmollinger, National Interest)

The rivers, industrial land, and union workforce that powered America’s 20th-century infrastructure boom could give it the edge over China in nuclear energy.