CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE Winning the Undersea Knife Fight

Published 24 October 2026

Under the sea’s surface, a potential battle is brewing. This battle, centered on sabotage and deception, involves energy and telecommunication infrastructure being held at risk by a mixture of adversarial, opportunistic geopolitical strategies for expansive influence and control of critical resources, trade, and core industries.

Under the sea’s surface, a potential battle is brewing. This battle, centered on sabotage and deception, involves energy and telecommunication infrastructure being held at risk by a mixture of adversarial, opportunistic geopolitical strategies for expansive influence and control of critical resources, trade, and core industries. The ability to observe this conflict is also more constrained. Operating below the ocean’s surface is not like operating in other domains: Maneuvering is complex, and the terrain is highly dynamic.

Michael Bohnert, Ajay K. Kochhar, Daniel Justice, and Paul DeLuca, the authors of a new report from RAND, describe the core elements of a deterrence framework against sea-based attacks and propose that an operationally formalized approach to competition be implemented for the undersea domain. The obscured, close-range, and often directly physical nature of this competition is cognitively distinct from other domains. Competition in this domain is opportunistic and carried out via a combination of low-technology and highly precise actions. In this context, the authors explore the primary issues related to this undersea knife fight, deterrence challenges from other domains, and a way to structure options for deterrence for operational use and strategic assessments.

Key Takeaways

● Nations are more reliant than ever on ocean infrastructure—especially undersea telecommunication cable networks, power cables, and pipelines. This increasing reliance has far outstripped advances in technology and increases in the capacity to repair, inspect, and militarily act when this infrastructure is damaged.

● Unlike in most other domains, only some undersea actions have a sudden impact. A severed cable or destroyed pipeline is almost immediately known, but a damaged cable may fail many days, weeks, or months later.

● There are many challenges to determining who was responsible for an attack (and why) in the undersea arena. And the level of attribution has a direct effect on which actions can and cannot be taken against the actor responsible.

● The legal authorities and laws regarding undersea actions are complicated and poorly defined. Severing cables, destroying pipelines, surveying infrastructure, and placing sensors clearly constitute an act of war worthy of military response only if the action is of catastrophic effect to the nation (e.g., causing severe economic damage or major ecological crisis).

● Ultimately, advantage in the undersea knife fight will accrue to states that can rapidly understand incidents, credibly demonstrate and control detection and response capabilities, and calibrate actions in ways that shape adversary behavior without precipitating unnecessary escalation.

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