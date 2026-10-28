CHEMICAL WEAPONS Chemical Security Is National Security

By Gregory D. Koblentz

Published 28 October 2026

The United States has long supported international efforts to end chemical weapons programs, in part by supporting the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This support is in danger — and this could jeopardize programs to halt the use of chemical weapons around the world.

Swiss ambassador Sabrina Dallafior, the newly elected director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), traveled to Damascusin mid-October. As the head of the international organization charged with implementing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) that bans chemical weapons, her visit marked Syria’s progress in closing the book on the nation’s decades-long chemical weapons program.

Even after Syria joined the CWC in 2013 and the OPCW verified the destruction of Syria’s declared chemical weapons stockpile by the following year, President Bashar al-Assad continued using chemical weaponsas part of his desperate and bloody bid to stay in power. Following the overthrow of Assad in December 2024, the new Syrian government has made important progress in cleaning up Assad’s toxic legacy. In May, OPCW inspectors confirmed the discoveryof dozens of chemical munitions that Assad had hidden from inspectors. In August, Syria began destroyingthese weapons under the OPCW’s supervision, the first such destruction since 2014. The Syrian government has also turned over more than 100,000 documentsrelated to the former chemical weapons program to the OPCW. Locating, securing, verifying, and safely destroying the remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons program will be a long-term process as Syrian teams and OPCW inspectors continue to scour the country and analyze documents searching for clues as to the whereabouts of remaining chemical warfare agents, precursors, munitions, and production equipment.

This ambitious and vital undertaking, however, is threatened by a financial crisis at the OPCW. In early October, Dallafior tolddiplomats attending a high-level meeting at the organization’s headquarters in The Hague that due to the failure of state parties, particularly the United States, to pay their annual dues on time, the OPCW was running out of money. According to Dallafior, the “stark reality” is that the OPCW “may have to curtail core activities if the situation does not improve soon, including in relation to Syria deployments and other forms of technical assistance.” Ahmet Üzümcü, who served as director-general of the OPCW at the height of the Syrian chemical weapons crisis, has echoed Dallafior’s warning about the potential impact of this “alarming” situation on the chemical weapons nonproliferation regime.