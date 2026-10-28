AI How Should AI Be Regulated? Follow the Harm

By Sylvia Lu

Published 28 October 2026

As artificial intelligence technologies grow ever more powerful, so do the risks they pose and with them the urgency of regulating AI. A harm-centered approach would begin with those interests and use them to shape legal obligations that span relevant systems, organizations and people.

As artificial intelligence technologies grow ever more powerful, so do the risks they pose and with them the urgency of regulating AI.

In July 2026, OpenAI’s advanced models hacked into AI company Hugging Face’s systemsduring internal cybersecurity evaluations by communicating through unauthorized channels and working around safeguards developers had imposed on the models. In January 2026, Google and Character.ai, which makes a role-playing AI chatbot, agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuitbrought by Megan Garcia. Her 14-year-old son, who used the chatbot heavily, died by suicide.

As these and other cases show, AI harms can emerge across different technologies, organizations and contexts. As a legal scholar focused on AI and digital harms, I study how to regulate AI.

Policymakers and industry commentators have tended to frame regulation as a trade-off between the risks of AI and the risks of regulating AI. In its 2025 AI Action Plan, the Trump administration called for removing “red tape and onerous regulation,” which it said hinders economic growth. The administration has also sought to limit conflicting state AI laws.

In contrast to the broad concerns about the costs of AI regulation, AI harms have largely been addressed through rules specific to particular technologies. The federal Take It Down Act, signed in 2025, for example, addresses nonconsensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes, as do various state laws. These approaches are crucial, but they don’t solve the problem by themselves.

The emerging patchwork of rules has yet to establish a regulatory architecture that connects protected interests, institutional obligations and individual rights across AI technologies. Protected interests are rights recognized by the law, such as property ownership and personal privacy. A harm-centered approachwould begin with those interests and use them to shape legal obligations that span relevant systems, organizations and people.

Types of Harm

A harm-centered approach starts by identifying the fundamental interests that AI systems can threaten. These overlapping interests include:

● Privacy: when AI systems improperly collect, process or disclose personal information.

● Autonomy: when AI systems target a person’s vulnerabilities and manipulate their choices or encourage unhealthy dependence.

● Equality: when AI systems discriminate or reinforce bias.

● Safety: when AI systems cause physical, psychological or security harms.

These examples are not exhaustive. Other interests may also be at stake as AI technologies evolve.