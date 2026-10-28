OUR PICKS Massive Leak Exposes 41,000 Homeland Security Workers | Bill Bradley: My Fear for the Midterms | DOJ Targets Trump Foes Before Midterms, and more

Published 28 October 2026

· CNN, MS NOW and Politico Escalate Legal Battle for White House Access · Bill Bradley: My Fear for the Midterms · Trump Officials Charged 180 Noncitizens with Voter Fraud. We Looked at Each Case · DOJ Investigation into ex-FBI Officials Was Viewed as Witch Hunt, Agent Says · Comey, Hutchinson and more Trump Foes Ae in Justice Dept.’s Pre-Election Sights · Massive Leak Exposes 41,000 Homeland Security Workers—Including Undercover ICE Agents

CNN, MS NOW and Politico Escalate Legal Battle for White House Access (Erik Wemple, New York Times)

The news outlets argued in an updated lawsuit that they should be granted access to the White House reporting pools.

Bill Bradley: My Fear for the Midterms (Bill Bradley, New York Times)

In 2026, we face a new threat: a concerted campaign by the executive branch of the federal government to undermine the midterms. We don’t know if Trump administration officials will follow through on their threats to interfere with the work of election officials, but we must be prepared.

Trump Officials Charged 180 Noncitizens with Voter Fraud. We Looked at Each Case. (David Nakamura, Jeremy Roebuck and Emmanuel Martinez, Washington Post)

None of the indictments includes allegations of an organized effort by Democrats or anyone else to draw noncitizens to the polls, as the president has claimed.

The U.S. Is Winning the AI Race but Losing the AI Safety Race (David Ignatius, Washington Post)

China has a strategy for overseeing AI. America has a voluntary pledge and a “Super Intelligence Force.”

DOJ Investigation into ex-FBI Officials Was Viewed as Witch Hunt, Agent Says (Salvador Rizzo, Washington Post)

Attorneys for former FBI officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides are seeking to toss the case, calling it baseless and politically motivated.

Comey, Hutchinson and more Trump Foes Ae in Justice Dept.’s Pre-Election Sights (Perry Stein and Jeremy Roebuck, Washington Post)

Todd Blanche has had some of his busiest weeks as attorney general ahead of the election, cannonballing into politically fraught cases as the president cheers him on.

Massive Leak Exposes 41,000 Homeland Security Workers—Including Undercover ICE Agents (Dhruv Mehrotra, Maddy Varner, and Dell Cameron, Wired)

The leaked records include the locations of ICE and CBP facilities, workers’ cell phone numbers, and the members of groups tied to wiretap programs, Palantir software, and xAI’s Grok chatbot.