IMMIGRATION The White House Council of Economic Advisers’ Imaginary Cost of Illegal Immigrants

By David J. Bier

Published 28 October 2026

The White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA)—the president’s in-house think tank—released a report this month that purported to find that the average illegal immigrant imposes a lifetime cost on taxpayers. These estimates are not credible.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA)—the president’s in-house think tank—released a reportthis month that purported to find that the average illegal immigrant imposes a lifetime cost on taxpayers of $166,716—or up to $1.9 trillion in total—and that “amnesty” would add to these costs, while deportation spending would cut the deficit.

These estimates are not credible. As I show in a recent Cato paper, illegal immigrants are net taxpayers, meaning that they pay more in taxes than they receive in benefits. Deporting them not only adds to the debt directly through spending on Immigration and Customs Enforcement but also indirectly through reduced tax revenue. Illegal immigrants as a group have actually reducedfederal, state, and local deficits by roughly $1.7 trillion over the last three decades.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that recent illegal immigrants and asylum seekers who entered from 2021 to 2026 will reducedeficits by about $900 billion from 2024 to 2034. Earlier this year, it foundthat immigration policy changes from 2025 alone increased the budget deficit by $500 billion from 2026 to 2035.

CEA’s Imaginary Costs of Illegal Immigrants

The CEA writes:

Research shows that illegal aliens as a population are lifetime net recipients of government benefits. This is because they have lower incomes than the general population and evade taxes at higher rates than the general population. The Manhattan Institute has previously estimated the lifetime net fiscal burden for new illegal aliens at $130,000. CEA estimates that the average illegal alien imposes a net lifetime public cost of $166,716 by age 78.

Where are these costs coming from? CEA provides almost no methodological detail beyond citing the Manhattan Institute (MI) report, which estimates the fiscal effects of immigration on the federal budget. I wrote a paper-length response (a summary of which you can find here) identifying seven significant problems with the Manhattan Institute analysis (some of which were fixed in a revised version of MI’s report). Among other problems, MI assumed that deportations lead to massive, immediate cuts in defense spending. It never explains how this happens, but deportations have not, in fact, delivered cuts in those expenses.