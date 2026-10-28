WORLD ROUNDUP Why India Is Erupting | Is Israel a Good Ally? | New Age Cyber Threats Are Here, and more

Published 28 October 2026

· After Landing in Miami, Flávio Bolsonaro Heads into Uncertain Political Future · Has Russia’s Influence in Africa Peaked? · Why India Is Erupting · Is Israel a Good Ally? · New Age Cyber Threats Are Here—the US Must Be Prepared · Looking Over Benjamin Netanyahu’s Shoulder

After Landing in Miami, Flávio Bolsonaro Heads into Uncertain Political Future (Alex DeLuca, Terrence McCoy, Sammy Westfall and Marina Dias, Washington Post)

The defeated Brazilian presidential candidate arrived in the U.S. after defying a judicial order to surrender his passports.

Has Russia’s Influence in Africa Peaked? (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

Moscow’s role across the continent has become increasingly controversial.

Why India Is Erupting (Vaibhav Vats, Foreign Policy)

Protests are challenging India’s Hindu-nationalist government like never before.

Is Israel a Good Ally? (Matthew Kroenig, Foreign Policy)

A new book details how the country slayed Washington’s foes.

New Age Cyber Threats Are Here—the US Must Be Prepared (Pat Fallon, National Interest)

As artificial intelligence rapidly expands the cyber threat frontier, public-private cooperation is needed to defend the digital domain.

Looking Over Benjamin Netanyahu’s Shoulder (David Adesnik, National Interest)

A recent book offers a strategic view of the Gaza War for the first time