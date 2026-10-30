DEMOCRACY WATCH DHS Targeting Naturalized Americans in Voter Investigations, Civil Rights Groups Say

By Jonathan Shorman

Published 30 October 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is unlawfully scrutinizing naturalized U.S. citizens and placing them at risk of disenfranchisement, DHS has sought an emergency order to restart election-related field operations in 9 states.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is unlawfully scrutinizing naturalized U.S. citizens and placing them at risk of disenfranchisement, civil rights groups alleged in a lawsuit Wednesday, less than a week before Election Day.

The lawsuit, filed in California, came as Homeland Security asked for an emergency order to restart election-related field operations in nine states after a federal judge paused them over concerns they could sweep up U.S. citizens.

The developments add to the growing legal warover the midterm elections being fought in federal courts across the country. President Donald Trump’s administration is waging an aggressive and highly visible effort to target alleged noncitizen voting — a campaign Democrats and voting rights groups fear will wrongly ensnare Americans entitled to cast a ballot.

Homeland Security and its sub-agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, “created a rushed, flawed process that brands naturalized and derivative citizens as potential criminals in the federal government’s eyes and then tries to disenfranchise them,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed by OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates and Common Cause, with representation from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit accuses Homeland Security of operating what it calls an “Unlawful Voter Initiative” — a policy by USCIS to target thousands of naturalized and derivative citizens for voter eligibility investigations and tracking. The allegations are rooted in a whistleblower report released in September by U.S. Senate Democrats that said DHS is investigating naturalized citizens without their knowledge.

“Naturalized citizens are U.S. citizens, with exactly the same right to vote as anyone born here,” John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said in a statement.

DHS Lists

OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates and Common Cause are asking a federal judge to block Homeland Security from targeting naturalized citizens and from demanding that any state or local election official not count ballots from voters based on their inclusion in any list of alleged noncitizen voters compiled by DHS.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Californiain an effort to force election officials to not count the ballots of 20,000 suspected noncitizen voters and demanded Washington state not count the ballots of 400 suspected noncitizens.

Homeland Security compiled those lists.