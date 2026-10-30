WORLD ROUNDUP Israel’s Latest Last Chance to Save Itself | Brazil: When Judges Become Prosecutors | The Countries Making a Fortune from the US-China Rivalry, and more

Published 30 October 2026

· U.S. to Send Dozens Back to Afghanistan, Despite Risk of Persecution · When Judges Become Prosecutors · Another Toll of the Violent Unrest in France: The Political Center · The Vibe Is Dissatisfaction. The Result Is Endless Political Deadlock. · Trump’s Engagement with Kim Falls Flat as North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal Grows · Israel’s Latest Last Chance to Save Itself · The Countries Making a Fortune from the US-China Rivalry · The Gulf Isn’t Ready for a Renewed Iran War

U.S. to Send Dozens Back to Afghanistan, Despite Risk of Persecution (Pranav Baskar, Hamed Aleaziz, and Elian Peltier, New York Times)

The Trump administration plans to fly the Afghan immigrants from Louisiana to Pakistan, where they are expected to be expelled over the border to Afghanistan.

When Judges Become Prosecutors (Editorial, Washington Post)

Brazil’s pursuit of the Bolsonaro family raises troubling rule-of-law questions.

Another Toll of the Violent Unrest in France: The Political Center (Mark Landler, New York Times)

Support for Édouard Philippe, the leading candidate from the centrist bloc, has eroded, while his far-right and far-left rivals benefit.

The Vibe Is Dissatisfaction. The Result Is Endless Political Deadlock. (David Wallace-Wells, New York Times)

From France to Brazil, voters are railing against the status quo, even as the politics of disenchantment make lasting change nearly impossible.

Trump’s Engagement with Kim Falls Flat as North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal Grows (Cate Cadell, Washington Post)

A more muscular, economically sound Pyongyang is building stronger ties with China and Russia, eroding Washington’s leverage over the reclusive regime.

Israel’s Latest Last Chance to Save Itself (Assaf Gavron, The Atlantic)

This vote will not be the end of Israel. It also won’t answer the question of what kind of country Israelis want it to be.

The Countries Making a Fortune from the US-China Rivalry (Economist)

Critical-mineral profits could transform a lucky few

The Gulf Isn’t Ready for a Renewed Iran War (Amir Handjani, Foreign Policy)

The region’s energy infrastructure can’t absorb another round of fighting.