DEMOCRACY WATCH Last Minute Legal Maneuvering by the Trump Administration Creates New Uncertainty Around Midterm Election

By Dion Nissenbaum, Votebeat

Published 30 October 2026

The Trump administration’s aggressive legal strategy in the runup to Election Day seems more likely to encourage public uncertainty over the midterm elections than succeed in court, experts say. It also fuels their concerns that the White House could try to challenge election results President Donald Trump does not like.

Less than three weeks before Election Day, the Trump administration filed an election lawsuit against the state of California, claiming the state has ineligible voters on the rolls. Then came a lawsuit against Alaska last week, alleging potential voter confusion. And on Monday, another legal threat against Washington state.

The Trump administration’s aggressive legal strategy in the runup to Election Day seems more likely to encourage public uncertainty over the midterm elections than succeed in court, experts say. It also fuels their concerns that the White House could try to challenge election results President Donald Trump does not like.

“This is new, in the closing weeks of an election, to be bringing these kinds of claims and doing it in a way that sort of threatens to disrupt the process as it’s unfolding,” said Rebecca Green, a law professor at William and Mary Law School who co-directs the Election Law Program. “Once people start voting, it becomes a new phase that it’s dangerous to venture [into].”

The Trump administration’s legal threats against Democratic-run California and Washington allege election officials are not doing enough to keep suspected noncitizens off the voter rolls. Both states predominantly rely on mail ballots.

There are few competitive congressional races in either state. But Trump has a long track record ofrepeating false claims about elections, and has especially targeted both mail ballots and California’s elections, frequently suggesting they cannot be trusted.

In a very different kind of case, which Trump said he personally ordered, the U.S. Department of Justice has sued in Alaska to block certification of that state’s pivotal U.S. Senate race if the incumbent, Republican Dan Sullivan, loses by a narrow margin. Sullivan is in a tight race with Democrat Mary Peltola. The Trump administration alleges that the presence of another candidate named Dan Sullivan on the ballot could cause voter confusion that taints the results.

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said Trump was focused on ensuring the election is free and fair.

“Radical Democrats refuse to implement basic election security measures like voter ID and citizenship verification, to ensure only Americans are electing America’s leaders,” Bis said. “No one has done more than President Trump to ensure we have free and fair elections.”

Legal Challenges Face Blistering Judicial Pushback

The California litigation is farthest along, and has so far drawn scathing responses from federal courts.