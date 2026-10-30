CYBERSECURITY Researchers Aim to Secure Wireless Networks as AI Evolves

By Kim Horner

Published 30 October 2026

Artificial intelligence could help next-generation wireless networks adapt to changing conditions and detect security threats. But expanding AI’s role in critical network functions also creates new vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit.

Artificial intelligence could help next-generation wireless networks adapt to changing conditions and detect security threats. But expanding AI’s role in critical network functions also creates new vulnerabilities that attackers could exploit.

Dr. Imtiaz Karim, assistant professor of computer scienceat The University of Texas at Dallas, is developing tools to protect the next generation of cellular networks against emerging threats, including those associated with AI and quantum computing.

Karim received a $307,250 awardfor the project through the National Science Foundation’s Verticals-enabling Intelligent Network Systems (VINES) program. The award is part of a $1.2 million collaboration with the University of South Florida and Purdue University. Karim is principal investigator for the UT Dallas research.

The project, “Quantum-Ready and AI-Enabled by Design: Resilient and Deployable Next-Gen Cellular Networks,” includes researchers with expertise in cybersecurity, postquantum cryptography, AI and wireless systems.

“We want security and trustworthiness to be built into next-generation networks from the beginning,” Karim said. “That means developing networks that can take advantage of AI while protecting the security and privacy of the systems that depend on them. We call this approach quantum-ready, AI-enabled next-generation networks.”

As next-generation networks connect phones, cars, hospitals, emergency services and smart-city systems, Karim’s research addresses two emerging security challenges: preparing for the potential security risks posed by quantum computing and securing networks as AI takes on a larger role in their operation.

Quantum computers potentially could break some encryption currently used to protect communications. To address that challenge, Karim’s group is developing postquantum cryptography, or security designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers.

His team is developing security protocols and machine-learning techniques designed to detect network intrusions, protect sensitive data and help ensure the integrity of AI systems.

Karim, who joined the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Sciencein 2025, designs and tests protocols and systems.

“Deployment is a big part of my research. We actually design and deploy this on a 5G test bed that we have built in our lab. It tests whether the protocols are deployable and secure for practical use, and can push changes directly to the 6G standards,” Karim said.

Although postquantum cryptographic techniques have been developed, Karim said these methods can be too computationally demanding for real-time cellular networks. His team is developing new techniques that can provide security while maintaining the speed and scalability needed for cellular communications.

Karim points to a 2025 malware attack on South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. as an example of the potential consequences of cybersecurity threats to cellular networks. The incident affected tens of millions of users and resulted in nearly $100 million in fines for the company.

During the three-year VINES project, researchers at the three universities will develop and test the security technologies on a shared experimental platform designed to evaluate their performance in next-generation wireless systems.

“These networks connect billions of everyday devices,” said Karim, who leads the System and Network Security labin the Jonsson School. “As society becomes increasingly dependent on wireless connectivity, these systems must remain trustworthy even when attackers attempt to steal information, impersonate legitimate users, disrupt communications or exploit AI tools. We expect our research will help address these emerging threats.”

Kim Horner is Senior Communications Manager at the University of Texas at Dallas. The articlewas originally posted to the website of the University of Texas at Dallas.

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