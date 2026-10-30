INFRASTRUCTURE Spain’s High‑Speed Train Network Is Plagued by Old Signaling Systems. They May Have Caused the Deadly Crash

By Carlos Gutiérrez Hita

Published 30 October 2026

Spain’s rail network operator, Adif, and the State must urgently prioritize the maintenance of existing infrastructure before opening new lines.

Shortly after 8am, two high-speed trains set off from Madrid’s Atocha station bound for Seville Santa Justa, but neither reached their destination. A failure in the LZB system – an automatic safety, signaling and protection system that monitors trains’ movement and activates automatic emergency braking – triggered a chain of events that led to a fatal accident, which killed 69 people and left many more injured.

Across the EU’s rail network, which spans almost 227,000km, there are more than 25 different, non-interoperable railway signaling systems. These systems (which include the German LZB, the French Crocodile, the Italian BACC and the Spanish ASFA) control and enable the safe movement of trains via blocks, sections of the track that can only have one train on them at any given moment.

On the Andalusia–Madrid line, the German LZB signaling system remains in operation, pending its replacement by the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) that is already in place on other, more modern lines.

The ERTMS specifications are set out in EU legislation. The aim is for this system to completely replace national ones across the entire EU by 2050.

In Spain, the ERTMS system is already in use on the Madrid–Barcelona and Madrid–Levante lines, which were the first to be opened up to private rail companies like France’s Ouigo.

The Madrid–Andalusia line is the only one that still uses the LZB system. More modern trains operating on this line have to “read” the signals managed by this system. This is done through a technical workaround, without which other companies would not be able to operate.

LZB Failures

In the weeks and days leading up to the October 28 accident, LZB system failures caused many trains to come to a standstill on the tracks. This was what caused the two trains – one from Spain’s state-owned Renfe, the other from the private rail company Iryo – to collide. The accident took place near Urda, a town in Toledo less than 150km from Madrid, where track supervision was under the control of Madrid’s Atocha traffic control center.

When the signaling system fails, the control center orders trains to stop. Once the situation has been assessed, the trains resume running, with trackside beacons providing information to drivers.