OUR PICKS The Real Threat of Election Interference | Binance’s $6.3 Billion Hack Is Just the Start of a Risky New Era | General Ousted by Hegseth May Face Criminal Prosecution, and more

Published 30 October 2026

· Massive Groups of Volunteers Are Ready to Face Down ICE at the Polls · The Real Threat of Election Interference · General Ousted by Hegseth Referred for Possible Criminal Prosecution, Officials Say · Binance’s $6.3 Billion Hack Is Just the Start of a Risky New Era · CDC Scientists Sought Urgent Alert on Measles in Pregnancy. It Wasn’t Approved · How an Obscure Website Became a Force in America’s Election Information Machine · The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack Was Pulled Off in Just 20 Minutes · How to Spot a Zombie Election Monitor

The Real Threat of Election Interference (Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

Experts worry that Donald Trump could use claims of foreign meddling as a pretext for seizing control.

Massive Groups of Volunteers Are Ready to Face Down ICE at the Polls (David Gilbert, Wired)

From heat maps to Signal chats to war rooms, volunteers across the US are ready to act if federal immigration agents show up on Election Day.

General Ousted by Hegseth Referred for Possible Criminal Prosecution, Officials Say

The Pentagon’s case against Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia has stunned his colleagues, some of whom have questioned the narrative being promoted by the defense secretary’s team.

Binance’s $6.3 Billion Hack Is Just the Start of a Risky New Era (David Yaffe-Bellany and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

The largest cyber heist in history came as attackers increasingly use artificial intelligence and other advanced techniques to steal crypto and quickly launder the funds.

CDC Scientists Sought Urgent Alert on Measles in Pregnancy. It Wasn’t Approved. (Lena H. Sun, Washington Post)

The report could fill major gaps about a condition doctors have rarely seen for decades.

How an Obscure Website Became a Force in America’s Election Information Machine (Ian Duncan and Kevin Schaul, Washington Post)

Experts are concerned the new crop of influential AI-created sites could quietly spread errors to millions of voters.

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack Was Pulled Off in Just 20 Minutes (Matt Burgess, Wired)

Multiple crypto-tracing firms say notorious North Korean hackers TraderTraitor may be behind the largest digital heist in history—with billions of crypto likely gone for good.

How to Spot a Zombie Election Monitor (Sarah Bush, Christina Cottiero, and Lauren Prather, National Interest)

Authoritarian governments have their own pet “international election observers” to burnish their legitimacy and cast doubt on the opposition.