ENERGY SECURITY Trump’s Claims About Drilling, Venezuelan Oil Imports Contradict Data

By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square

Published 30 October 2026

At a campaign event in Corpus Christi, Texas, President Donald Trump said that U.S. companies would “drill, baby, drill” to extract more oil and gas. “Man, are we drilling now,” he said. The reality, however, is that throughout most of his administration, rig counts in Texas have been down, with considerable job losses — attributed to increased costs stemming from operators shutting down rigs, citing Trump tariff policies and the conflict with Iran.

At a campaign event in Corpus Christi, Texas, President Donald Trump again toutedVenezuelan oil over U.S. oil.

He also reiterated his campaign pledge that he would “unleash American energy” and U.S. companies would “drill, baby, drill” to extract more oil and gas. “Man, are we drilling now,” he said.

Throughout most of his administration, rig counts in Texas have been down, according to Baker Hughes data, The Center Square has reported. For the week ending Oct. 23, Texas’ rig count was 277, down from the previous week and from two weeks earlier.

Rig counts and drilling are tied to jobs in the upstream sector, the part of the industry that extracts crude oil and natural gas. Under Trump, the Texas upstream sector has consistently reported job losses — attributed to increased costs stemming from operators shutting down rigs, citing Trump tariff policies and the conflict with Iran, The Center Square reported.

Trump also announced the first one million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil arrived in Texas this week “at no cost to the United States or American taxpayer.” He said it will support American jobs, replenish reserves, increase domestic supply and reduce gas prices.

After deposing Venezuela’s president earlier this year, the administration took economic ownership of the nation’s oil production, claiming it wasthe “biggest oil deal in world history.” The U.S. will control more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil, it says.

Texas oil and gas industry leaders provided context to Trump’s claims.

For large Gulf Coast refineries that process 100,000 to 200,00 barrels a day, one million barrels equates to roughly one week supply of oil, Heywood Cooper, president of Houston-based refinery developer/contractor, Argos Minerals Inc., told The Center Square.

When it comes to rig counts, drilling and jobs, companies aren’t investing in drilling new wells because costs increase as oil prices increase, he said.

With record high prices under the Trump administration, it’s more expensive to drill and operate than it was two years ago, Cooper said. “If you drill a well today at $100-$110/barrel and the price of oil later falls to $60-$70/barrel, it negatively effects the payout of the well.”

In February, the Texas upstream sector reported1,200 job losses in one month. In March, oil topped$120 a barrel. The industry continued to report job losses.