FISA SURVEILLANCE Why Is the Government Hiding Court Rebuke on Warrantless FISA Surveillance?

By Jake Laperruque

Published 30 October 2026

The Trump administration is pushing Congress to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (“FISA 702”), a warrantless surveillance power that will shut down in March unless lawmakers act before then.

The Trump administration is pushing Congress to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (“FISA 702”), a warrantless surveillance power that will shut down in March unless lawmakers act before then. In making its pitch, the administration claims that guardrails against abuse are working flawlessly, and FISA 702 is operating with practically no problems or mishaps. The reality is starkly different. The government has been repeatedly misusing FISA 702 and is now breaking the law to hide its misconduct from the public.

FISA 702 is highly controversial because of its long history of query abuse, whereby the Intelligence Community can pull up the private messages of Americans whose communications are swept up in a program meant to target foreigners. But while President Donald Trump and current FBI Director Kash Patel called for major FISA 702 reforms during the 2024 campaign, the administration now says FISA is no longer an issue. “For the first time in the FBI’s history, our queries, per the FISA Court itself, are over 99 percent compliant,” Patel boasted during a recent hearing. His written testimony reiterated these numbers and added “During my tenure, we have … implemented a continuous double audit” of all FISA 702 queries conducted by the FBI.

The FBI claims misconduct is down, oversight is up, and the FISA Court, which signs off on the government’s surveillance requests, is offering its resounding approval. The administration’s position is: why wouldn’t Congress sign off on a FISA 702 extension when everything is working perfectly?

It turns out, however, that there’s not a problem in sight because misuse of the program is being covered up. Earlier this year, media reports revealed that an undisclosed FISA Court ruling criticized the government for using filter tools to run queries on Americans without logging those activities as queries (while details are scarce, the New York Times article describes the use of filtering systems that allow personnel to pare down broader queries to focus on specific communicants, including Americans). This means the FBI, CIA, and National Security Agency were pulling up Americans’ private communications but doing so without following the rules and procedures for running queries. Therefore, the government could avoid subjecting these queries to any audit or oversight review, and not even include them in the annual count of how many queries occur.

The dangers of this are profound. According to Senator Ron Wyden