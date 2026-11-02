DEMOCRACY WATCH Could Trump Interfere in the U.S. midterms – and What Checks and Balances Could Stop Him?

By Jean-Nicolas Bordeleau

Published 2 November 2026

The vote itself in Tuesday’s midterm may not be the end of the story. Earlier this year, more than a dozen election officials from both parties said they feared President Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to undermine the midterm results. What tools might Trump use to contest or disrupt the results? And are US institutions equipped to withstand interference from the president?

On Tuesday, voters across the United States will cast their votes in the 2026 midterm elections. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot.

Forecast models give Democrats about a 95% chance of winning a majority in the House. The Senate is a closer race, but Democrats go into Election Day with the edge.

But the vote itself may not be the end of the story. Earlier this year, more than a dozen election officials from both parties said they feared President Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to undermine the midterm results.

And according to a recent survey, seven in ten Americans doubt Trump will accept the results if his party loses.

So, what tools might Trump use to contest or disrupt the results? And are US institutions equipped to withstand interference from the president?

A Watershed Moment

While Trump himself is not on the ballot, the stakes of these elections are high. The president faces mounting pressure at home, particularly on rising inflation and a deeply unpopular war with Iran.

With Election Day fast approaching, Americans have already headed to the polls in droves. According to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, more than 54 million votes have been cast in early voting.

A Democrat-controlled House could open investigations, issue subpoenas and stall the president’s agenda for the rest of his term.

Republicans want to keep control of both chambers to keep pushing through Trump’s agenda, including the president’s top legislative priority, the SAVE America Act. This would require voters nationwide to show photo identification and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot.

What Powers Does Trump Have?

On paper, there is very little a president can do to interfere in elections. The US Constitution lets states set the “times, place and manner” of congressional elections, and only Congress can change those rules. The president’s only role is signing or vetoing election laws.

What the president does control is the federal government, which includes the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security and the Postal Service. He can direct these agencies through executive orders, but an executive order cannot override state election law.