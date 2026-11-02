OUR PICKS DOJ’s Try-Anything Approach | Judge Throws Out Charges Against Former F.B.I. Officials | Washington Is Debating the Wrong AI Risk, and more

Published 2 November 2026

· DOJ’s Try-Anything Approach · A Right-Wing Think Tank Has a Plan to Prevent Democrats from Being Seated in Congress · Accused of Voter Fraud, They Ended Up in Shackles · Judge Throws Out Charges Against Former F.B.I. Officials · Trump Skirts Court Commands as Distrust Between Branches Spirals · Washington Is Debating the Wrong AI Risk

DOJ’s Try-Anything Approach (Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic)

A wide range of last-minute schemes could seed the idea among Trump’s supporters that the election results can’t be trusted.

A Right-Wing Think Tank Has a Plan to Prevent Democrats from Being Seated in Congress (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

The influential Center for Renewing America says that “neo-Marxist progressives and anti-Western Muslims” can’t sincerely swear to protect the Constitution—and shouldn’t be allowed to assume office.

Accused of Voter Fraud, They Ended Up in Shackles (Livia Albeck-Ripka and Jacey Fortin, New York Times)

The Trump administration’s campaign to identify and charge immigrants in connection with voting violations has led to fears of being jailed, or deported.

Judge Throws Out Charges Against Former F.B.I. Officials (Alan Feuer, New York Times)

The magistrate judge, Zia M. Faruqui, said the case was a rushed, political prosecution ordered by the White House intended to affect the midterm elections.

Trump Skirts Court Commands as Distrust Between Branches Spirals (Charlie Savage, New York Times)

Repeated compliance disputes and personal attacks on judges are straining relations between the executive branch and the judiciary.

Hegseth Just Showed Again Why He Needs to Go (Max Boot, Washington Post)

The defense secretary richly deserves to be impeached or fired.

Washington Is Debating the Wrong AI Risk (Michael C. Horowitz and Lauren Kahn, Foreign Policy)

Fixating on low-likelihood, high-impact scenarios misses the forest for the trees.