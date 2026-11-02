DEMOCRACY WATCH Election Officials Brace for Federal Interference but Expect to Persevere

By Kevin Hardy

Published 2 November 2026

While worried rise about potential federal meddling in and influence on the results of tomorrow’s midterms, experts believe the nation’s patchwork of election systems will hold.

As concerns rise about the potential for federal influence over the results of tomorrow’s midterm elections, many voting experts and advocates remain confident that the nation’s highly localized systems of administering and counting votes will persevere.

Facing sinking approval ratings over high prices, the White House has amped up attacks on state-administered elections: In recent weeks, the federal government sued Alaska and California to intervene in their elections and demanded election officials in Washington state pull aside ballots of 400 alleged noncitizens — laying the groundwork for a high-stakes showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court.

For months, state officials have been planning for federally induced electoral chaos in the form of federal law enforcement or immigration agents at polls, election investigations or attempts to overturn unfavorable results.

But the nation’s vast network of state and local election offices is resilient by design, said Mai Ratakonda, program director of election protection at States United Democracy Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to fair elections. Election officials are prepared for close races, recounts and potential interference, she said. And she noted courts have largely blocked President Donald Trump’s efforts to intervene.

“There’s no one person or agency or office that controls our elections as a whole,” she said. “Instead, it’s thousands of nonpartisan election officials across the country that are administering these elections … Even if there are attempts by certain individuals to try to interfere with the election process, there are a lot of safeguards in place, and this isn’t the first time that state and local officials will have to deal with those kinds of issues, unfortunately.”

At stake is not only whether Republicans will maintain their grip on Congress, but also control of state governments across the country, which could provide a new check on Trump’s power.

Trump, who still has refused to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat, has sought to cast doubt and seize control of elections for years. His administration has aimed to nationalize elections, purge voter rolls, restrict mail-in voting and raise alarms without evidence about an epidemic of noncitizen voting.

As concerns rise about the potential for federal influence over the results of next week’s midterm elections, many voting experts and advocates remain confident that the nation’s highly localized systems of administering and counting votes will persevere.