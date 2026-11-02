DEMOCRACY WATCH Elections as a Source of Violence

By Daniel Byman

Published 2 November 2026

The lesson of America’s violent electoral history is that democracy depends not just on the ability to win elections but also on the willingness to lose them.

When elections work, individuals with different viewpoints come together under an agreed-upon system for determining priorities, allocating money and patronage, and distributing power. History shows, however, that elections can also fail, becoming a source of grievance, worsening divisions, excluding communities from resources, and even setting the stage for violence.

America’s past is replete with election-related violence that drove its citizens farther apart, and the good news is that much of this appears to have stayed in the past. The bad news is that some trends are running in the wrong direction, with an increase in election-related threats, a more poisonous information sphere, and a nastier partisan environment.

U.S. history offers many examples of political competition turning deadly. In 1830s Missouri, fears that the growing community from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would vote as a bloc and dominate politics led to attempts to curtail their settlement and eventually a mini-war, with dozens dying. In 1838, Missouri Gov. Lilburn Boggs even issued the “Extermination Order” as militia forces drove Mormons out to nearby states. Seeking safety, the community eventually fled to the Utah territory. In Louisville, Baltimore, and other cities in the 1850s, newspapers whipped up anti-Catholic fears. Dozens died as anti-Catholic mobs seized polling places to prevent Catholics from voting.

After the passage of the 15th Amendment, which granted Black American men the right to vote, violence was an immediate response. During Reconstruction, white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, which historian Allen Trelease called “a terrorist arm of the Democratic Party,” killed thousands of Black Southerners in an attempt to intimidate the community as a whole and remove its leaders. Before the 1876 election in Mississippi, Democrats openly vowed to “carry the election peaceably if we can, forcibly if we must.” In state after state in the South, counties that had once produced Republican majorities saw few or no votes for Republicans, as intimidation forced Black voters to stay home.