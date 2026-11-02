WORLD ROUNDUP No One Has a Plan for American Decline | The Backlash to Corruption Is Going Global | Can Pakistan Help Break China’s Critical Minerals Dominance?, and more

Published 2 November 2026

· Lula’s Succession Race Starts Now · No One Has a Plan for American Decline · France’s unhappy countryside turns to the populist right · How Serbia’s Students Unseated Aleksandar Vučić · Can Pakistan Help Break China’s Critical Minerals Dominance? · The Backlash to Corruption Is Going Global

Lula’s Succession Race Starts Now (Oliver Stuenkel, Foreign Policy)

Brazil’s 81-year-old president can’t lead the left forever.

No One Has a Plan for American Decline (Nick Danforth, Foreign Policy)

Amid Washington’s fractious foreign-policy debate, there’s one possibility too grim to think about.

France’s Unhappy Countryside Turns to the Populist Right (Economist)

In long-suffering villages, Marine Le Pen has come to stand for hope.

How Serbia’s Students Unseated Aleksandar Vučić (Paul J. Saunders and Damjan Krnjevic-Miskovic, National Interest)

Are Serbia’s recent elections a reflection of a broader European anti-incumbent trend or a unique case?

Can Pakistan Help Break China’s Critical Minerals Dominance? (Derek Grossman, National Interest)

Pakistan is one of China’s closest partners. But it can still help the United States diversify its critical minerals supply chains.

The Backlash to Corruption Is Going Global (Isaac Stanley-Becker, The Atlantic)

The U.S. may become just the latest country where voters choose to punish profligate behavior.